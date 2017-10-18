Readers locate liver and onions in Las Vegas

Gordon Smith is looking for English muffins larger than those usually available in supermarkets, and readers know where to find them.

Dec. 13, 2017

Dan Johnson struck a chord with his request for a local restaurant that serves liver and onions. Taste of the Town readers recommend their favorites:

Ann Brown, Coronado Cafe at the South Point. Ann Kaiser, Ichabod’s Lounge at 3300 E. Flamingo Road. Mary Halwix, Marilyn’s Cafe in the Tuscany, 255 E. Flamingo Road. Marge Phegley, Bruce Anderson and Barbara Link, Evan’s Old Town Grille, 1129 Arizona St. in Boulder City. Gerry Baxter, Skyline Casino, 1741 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson. Eileen Singer and Joan Martin, Charlie’s Lakeside at 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Louie Smith, Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez. Ruth Burns, the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur. Lenny Hockfield, the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Jokers Wild, 920 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson. Burns and Ceci Schreiber, Blueberry Hill, with four valley locations. Schreiber and Claude Black, Promenade Cafe at the Rampart Casino.

More reader requests

Hockfield is looking for places that serve Manhattan clam chowder.

Sally Gambino is looking for 2-pound live lobsters.

Therese Van Ryn Ainsworth wants small button mushrooms in bulk.

Deborah Sizemore is looking for smoked chubs.

Paul Aguirre is looking for a local source for fruit kolaches, noting that those he’s found locally were meat.

Readers?

Dec. 6, 2017

Gordon Smith is looking for English muffins larger than those usually available in supermarkets, and readers know where to find them: Wolferman’s, part of the family that also includes 1-800-flowers, Harry & David and a raft of other mail-order companies, at wolfermans.com (800-798-6241). Carol Lella, Patricia McManis, Penny Goldin and Karen Costa recommended the company. And in case you’re looking for a different choice in English muffins but don’t want them quite so huge, they offer minis, too.

For Debby Carwile, who’s looking for Clark Bars, Marge Phegley said she’d seen them at Cracker Barrel, which has local stores at 8350 Dean Martin Drive and at 2815 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. And McManis, who said Clark Bars as well as Wolferman’s muffins are among her husband’s favorites, said he gets the chocolates at amazon.com.

For William Isaac and other readers looking for sugar-free ice cream, Ron Hirschkind pointed out that it doesn’t exist, since milk contains sugar naturally. Hirschkind said he’s diabetic and sticks with no- sugar-added ice creams.

For readers looking for Ba-Tampte and Bubbies pickled green tomatoes and Claussen refrigerated pickle relish, Kara Hierro of Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road said the store carries all three.

More reader requests

Gerri Frederick is looking for a restaurant that serves fried green tomatoes.

Michelle Borisch is looking for a local spot that serves profiteroles.

Loren Albertson is looking for pork or ham bouillon.

Dan Johnson is looking for a restaurant that serves liver and onions.

And Jeralyn Elsasser is looking for “a good clam chowder, with clams in every bite,” New England style.

Readers?

Nov. 29, 2017

There are cabbage rolls, and there are cabbage rolls, and your favorite tends to be the kind your mother used to make. But Bill and Libby Hoover were specific, saying they were looking for Polish-style rolls. So it’s only logical that fellow Taste of the Town readers Elizabeth Serwin, Laura Crowton and Diane Dizon recommended The Pierogi Cafe, 1717 S. Decatur Blvd. at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet. Crowton added that the cafe has “the best and freshest Polish food.” Don Brinda said the rolls also are served at the buffet at Riverside Resort in Laughlin, usually at lunch.

For Joan McMaken, who’s looking for a local source for a “true country ham,” Irene Balan emailed that whole country hams are available at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at 8350 Dean Martin Drive near the Silverton; there’s another Cracker Barrel at 2815 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

For Carole Cusimano, who’s looking for a local source for Thomas’ Corn Toast-R-Cakes, Susan Katz said they’re not available in the West; she has her East Coast friends mail them to her.

For fans of Sahlen’s hot dogs, “Buffalo” Bob Rusnock emailed to report that they’re on the menu at Johnny Mac’s Restaurant & Bar at 842 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Brinda is looking for bratwurst patties, which he said can be found “all over the Midwest.”

Gordon Smith is looking for English muffins larger than those usually seen in supermarkets, like Thomas’.

Debby Carwile is looking for popover mix and Clark Bars.

Marla Murray is looking for smoked smooth liverwurst.

And Arlene L. Smith is looking for Goya Butter Beans, which she used to get at Smith’s.

Readers?

Nov. 22, 2017

It’s clear Midwestern expats like their fried pork-tenderloin sandwiches. They’ve been a common request over the years, but the restaurants that serve them have tended to come and go. As always, readers know where to find the good stuff, in answer to a query from Robert Williams.

Ann Brown and Kolene Copas recommended Hash House A Go Go, which has five locations in the valley (and Copas added, “They are huge!”), and Brown also recommended the Tap House at 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. and Metro Diner, which has three valley spots. BJ Mathews recommended Amana Meat Shop & Smokehouse in Amana, Iowa, adding that they arrived flash frozen and in perfect condition. Visit amanameatshop.com.

More on bran muffins: Penny Golden emailed that the dark, moist variety with raisins also are available at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has seven stores in Southern Nevada.

More on canned red clam sauce: Brown said it can be found at Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

More reader requests

Virginia Schneider is looking for Sobe carrot-orange juice.

Shirley Edmond is looking for Sylvia’s Secret Seasoning, from Sylvia’s Restaurant in the Harlem community in New York, which she used to get at Food 4 Less.

Eva Mikutowicz is looking for Athens Filo phyllo pastry sheets in the extra-large, 14-by-18-inch sheets (not the two-pack of smaller sheets).

Chuck Young is looking for Claussen Kosher Dill Deli-Style Halves in a 64-ounce jar.

Readers?

Nov. 15, 2017

Kolaches — those Eastern European pastries — have eluded William Isaac, but fellow Taste of the Town readers have a couple of suggestions for finding them. Melissa Brearey recommended the Polish Deli at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd., and Patty Kell suggested KD Donuts and Kolaches at 4650 E. Sunset Road in Henderson.

For Cynthia Zavala, who’s looking for grinders, which she describes as similar to a sub or hoagie, but with a crunchy Italian roll and meat, cheese and vegetables drizzled with oil, Ann Brown suggested Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and Valerie Weinberg recommended Johnny Mac’s at 842 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson, where she said they’re called subs.

For Lois Rosenberg, who’s looking for Royal gelatin, Alan Van Ees reported spotting it at the 99 Cents Only store at 7380 S. Eastern Ave.

More on wasabi: Samantha Sims emailed to say it has re-appeared at the Trader Joe’s in Downtown Summerlin.

More reader requests

Ramona Finocchiaro asks if readers know of a restaurant that will serve roast goose during the holidays.

Al Delacruz is looking for a local supermarket that sells pork hocks.

Alan Katz is looking for roast duck with crispy skin, preferably at an Eastern European-style restaurant.

Ingrid Kaev is looking for Diet Sunkist Lemonade, which she used to find at Albertsons and Target.

And Bill and Libby Hoover are looking for a restaurant or caterer that makes Polish-style cabbage rolls — not Jewish-style, which they find to be sweeter, or Russian-style.

Readers?

Nov. 8, 2017

Linda Rumble is looking for moist, dark bran muffins with raisins — the kind she remembers from years ago, and her fellow Taste of the Town readers know where to find them. Sandy Marsh and Ruth Jagodzinski both recommended Marie Callender’s, which has four locations in the valley, and Penny Reese suggested Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

For Andy Hommel, Ann Brown said wasabi mayonnaise is available at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road. Ann Kaiser pointed out that Hommel could easily make it by adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of wasabi powder to 4 ounces of mayonnaise and mixing well.

For Shirley Colucci, who’s looking for a market that sells red clam sauce, Christie Azarias of Siena Foods, 6125 S. Valley View Blvd., said they carry it.

More on sloppy Joes: Marge Phegley said they’re served at Mustang Sally’s Diner at Ford Country at the Valley Automall in Henderson.

More reader requests

Ruth Burns is looking for persimmon pulp.

Mel Hamaguchi is looking for a restaurant that serves stir-fried crab curry.

Robert Smith is looking for a local source for duck or rabbit parts.

Pat Montgomery is looking for Oregon Trail Raisin CinnamonBread from a source other than Sam’s Club or online.

Joan McMaken is looking for a local source for a “true country ham,” the kind that “needs to be simmered for a day or two and the water changed several times to get the salt out.”

And Robert J. Williams voices a perennial Taste of the Town request: a Midwest-style pork tenderloin sandwich in a restaurant, or in the frozen-food section of a grocery store.

Readers?

Nov. 1, 2017

Ronnie Johnson’s request for a restaurant that serves smoked spare ribs seemed like an obvious question — most barbecue places serve ribs — but yes, spare ribs have become somewhat scarce in light of the huge popularity of baby backs. But two readers found them at one location. Blake Myers and Ann Brown both recommended Rollin’ Smoke Barbeque at 3185 S. Highland Drive; there are offshoots at 4115 S. Grand Canyon Drive and Pawn Plaza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

For Cornell Rowbotham, who’s looking for square loaves of challah for making French toast, Myers recommended Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave., where, he said, Rowbotham can order challah unsliced.

For Karen Daily, who’s looking for a place that serves a Kentucky-style Hot Brown, Phil Mlyneck said it’s on the menu at Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez on Fremont Street.

More on late-night small plates: Helene Campton emailed that baby lamb chops are served at all three Steiner’s locations.

More on lobster rolls: Debbie Jensen recommended Schuck’s Tavern, which has locations at 9338 W. Flamingo Road and 7155 N. Durango Drive.

More reader requests

Carole Cusimano is looking for a local source for Thomas’ Corn Toast-R-Cakes.

Lois Rosenberg is looking for Royal gelatin, preferably in the 3-ounce size and preferably in Henderson.

Susan Katunis is looking for a local source for Nabisco Sugar Wafers.

Victor Lee is looking for mozzarella cheese made with buffalo milk.

Howard Langlois is looking for a market that sells fresh duck.

And George Davidson is looking for baby lima beans.

Readers?

Oct. 25, 2017

Cube steaks are one of the blasts from the past that have become difficult to find, but fellow Taste of the Town readers have spotted them for Mary Bustos. Marlene Helfrich, Cheryl Paychl and William Isaac reported finding them at Smith’s, while Isaac said he also finds them at Vons.

For Eva Streeter, who’s looking for dried beef, Paychl, Pat Fautt and Darlene Nix spotted it in jars at Smith’s (and Nix recommended rinsing it and patting it dry before use to remove excess salt). Nix also found it at the Walmart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave.

For Lisa Chillemi, who’s looking for Progresso Macaroni & Bean (Pasta e Fagioli) soup, Linda Turney reported finding it at Big Lots.

And for Claude Black, who’s looking for a place that serves “good, thin, non-greasy, fresh” corn chips similar to those he used to get at Baja Fresh, CeCi Schreiber recommended Macayo’s Mexican Kitchen at 8245 W. Sahara Ave. or 1741 E. Charleston Blvd.

More reader requests

Isaac is looking for sugar-free (not “no sugar added”) ice cream, and a local bakery that sells kolache.

Linda Rumble, who worked at the old Aladdin, is looking for bran muffins similar to those served at the coffee shop there: “moist, very dark and had raisins.”

Joe King is looking for St. Louis-style frozen toasted ravioli, and Big Bob’s white barbecue sauce from Alabama.

Rich Miller and Dixie Lee Miller are looking for a restaurant that serves cast-iron-cooked fried chicken, similar to that served at the old Green Shack.

And David Zunder still is looking for a local restaurant that serves sloppy Joes; following a reader suggestion for Born & Raised, he found they’d been taken off the menu.

Readers?

Oct. 18, 2017

Harvey Allen is looking for a “good chopped liver sandwich that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.” What’s reasonable varies with the person, of course, but his fellow Taste of the Town readers have a couple of suggestions.

Ceci Schreiber recommended Life’s a Bagel at 2223 N. Rampart Blvd., Valerie Weinberg and William Isaac suggested Weiss Restaurant, Deli and Bakery at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson and Jan Silverman recommended The Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive.

For the kosher-style pickled green tomatoes Allen’s also seeking, Weinberg also suggested Weiss, Silverman also recommended The Bagel Cafe, and Elie Morris and Nina Boshes said they can be found at the Kosher Experience at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd.

For Donna Alper, who’s looking for chicken fat, Schreiber, Morris, Boshes and Phyllis Mack said it can be found at the same Smith’s.

For Carol McElroy, who’s looking for reader recommendations for late-night places that serve small plates such as baby lamb chops, Diane Coleman recommended the lamb chops and shrimp grilled on a stone at Ventano Italian Grill & Seafood, at 191 S. Arroyo Grande Blvd. in Henderson, where the kitchen’s open until 3 a.m.

More reader requests

David Black is looking for shrimp in shells, bottled in brine.

Debra Clark is looking for Reed’s Original Ginger Brew.

Tootsie Popowcer is looking for a restaurant that serves beef stew.

Don Berman is looking for a restaurant that serves traditional seafood gumbo without sausage.

And Jim Ponti is looking for a seafood restaurant that char-grills fish, shrimp and oysters.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.