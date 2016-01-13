Heidi Knapp Rinella

Readers search for potatoes simplified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2016 - 8:58 am
 

If you really want, simply, potatoes, you can find them in the produce department of any supermarket. But if you don’t like peeling and chopping, I guess Michael Foods’ Simply Potatoes, which promise “fresh, never frozen potatoes and real ingredients” are the next best thing. And several readers have found them for Helen Arnold, who said she used to get them at Smith’s.

Cornell Rowbotham reported finding them in the egg and dairy section at Vons at 475 E. Windmill Lane and in the same section at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave., adding, “Wal-Mart usually has only the shredded style, while Vons carries a couple varieties.” Claude Black found them at Smart & Final at 8485 W. Sahara Ave., and said, “They are not easy to find. The last time, they were in the same reefer with the eggs, toward the back.” Ann Brown said she found them at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, a fact that was confirmed by Kara Hierro of Glazier’s, who added that they carry the shredded hash browns and diced potatoes with onions.

For Rose Pokorski, who’s looking for small unstuffed cannoli shells, Hierro said Glazier’s also carries them, as well as large unstuffed cannoli shells and Ferrara Cannoli Cream.

For Fred Baldwin, who’s looking for Herb-Ox sodium-free bouillon, which he can no longer find at Wal-Mart, Gail Surgent emailed that she found it at Smart & Final at 10050 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, and added, “They also had many other sodium-free foods.” And Marilyn MacMurtrie emailed that she purchases it online from the Healthy Heart Market at healthyheartmarket.com or 800-753-0310.

More on crab cocktails: In response to a recent comment from Minnie Mistretta, Helene Gottlieb wrote to recommend the “finest and tastiest” crab cocktail at Ron’s Steakhouse at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., adding, “The price is only $11!”

More on Krakus hams: Hierro said Glazier’s carries those, too, and that they’re available “all the time.”

Openings and closings

Cheryl Mangold wrote to report the opening of, and heartily recommend, The Chow Mein House, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd.

News for foodies

You may have heard that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture released new dietary guidelines Thursday, as they do every five years. There’s not a whole lot new in the report, although it notes that we should be limiting added sugars to less than 10 percent of our daily calories and sodium to 2,300 milligrams a day for those 14 and older, and less for younger people. To read it, go to health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/.

More reader requests

Mary MacDonald is looking for a local source for fresh Gulf shrimp, adding, “everyone sells farm-raised, and there is no comparison.”

Angelica Orme is looking for Fiber One brand low-fat cottage cheese, which she said used to be readily available at Wal-Mart, Smith’s and Vons.

Bill Schafer is looking for a local source for squid ink.

And Marcee Shafer is looking for vegan soy unsweetened yogurt, and for suggestions for local vegan restaurants.

Readers?

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like