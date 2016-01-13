Readers search for potatoes simplified

If you really want, simply, potatoes, you can find them in the produce department of any supermarket. But if you don’t like peeling and chopping, I guess Michael Foods’ Simply Potatoes, which promise “fresh, never frozen potatoes and real ingredients” are the next best thing. And several readers have found them for Helen Arnold, who said she used to get them at Smith’s.

Cornell Rowbotham reported finding them in the egg and dairy section at Vons at 475 E. Windmill Lane and in the same section at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave., adding, “Wal-Mart usually has only the shredded style, while Vons carries a couple varieties.” Claude Black found them at Smart & Final at 8485 W. Sahara Ave., and said, “They are not easy to find. The last time, they were in the same reefer with the eggs, toward the back.” Ann Brown said she found them at Glazier’s Food Marketplace at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, a fact that was confirmed by Kara Hierro of Glazier’s, who added that they carry the shredded hash browns and diced potatoes with onions.

For Rose Pokorski, who’s looking for small unstuffed cannoli shells, Hierro said Glazier’s also carries them, as well as large unstuffed cannoli shells and Ferrara Cannoli Cream.

For Fred Baldwin, who’s looking for Herb-Ox sodium-free bouillon, which he can no longer find at Wal-Mart, Gail Surgent emailed that she found it at Smart & Final at 10050 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, and added, “They also had many other sodium-free foods.” And Marilyn MacMurtrie emailed that she purchases it online from the Healthy Heart Market at healthyheartmarket.com or 800-753-0310.

More on crab cocktails: In response to a recent comment from Minnie Mistretta, Helene Gottlieb wrote to recommend the “finest and tastiest” crab cocktail at Ron’s Steakhouse at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., adding, “The price is only $11!”

More on Krakus hams: Hierro said Glazier’s carries those, too, and that they’re available “all the time.”

Openings and closings

Cheryl Mangold wrote to report the opening of, and heartily recommend, The Chow Mein House, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd.

News for foodies

You may have heard that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture released new dietary guidelines Thursday, as they do every five years. There’s not a whole lot new in the report, although it notes that we should be limiting added sugars to less than 10 percent of our daily calories and sodium to 2,300 milligrams a day for those 14 and older, and less for younger people. To read it, go to health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/.

More reader requests

Mary MacDonald is looking for a local source for fresh Gulf shrimp, adding, “everyone sells farm-raised, and there is no comparison.”

Angelica Orme is looking for Fiber One brand low-fat cottage cheese, which she said used to be readily available at Wal-Mart, Smith’s and Vons.

Bill Schafer is looking for a local source for squid ink.

And Marcee Shafer is looking for vegan soy unsweetened yogurt, and for suggestions for local vegan restaurants.

Readers?

