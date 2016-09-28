Readers solve pasta problem by uncovering gemelli

Certain cuts of pasta simply are better for some uses than others, and Anita Kase asked for help in her search for gemelli, which are short pasta twists.

Certain cuts of pasta simply are better for some uses than others, so it was understandable Anita Kase asked for help in her search for gemelli, which are short pasta twists. Fellow Taste of the Town readers Al Bianco and Leah Sanderson both found it at Albertsons, under the Signature Kitchens house brand.

For Marcia Burchstead, who’s looking for large containers of McCormick powdered brown gravy mix, Carol Lella reported finding them at Costco and Bob Corsale found them at Sam’s Club. And Bob Merten emailed that he found “excellent” brown gravy mix in the bulk section of Winco, which has two stores in the valley.

In response to a query from Mike and Pat Witcombe, Ray Jacoby, Len Vinson and Penny Lumb said the seafood restaurant that many years ago was at 3925 Paradise Road, where Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is now, was the Famous Pacific Fish Co.

More on Japanese eggplant: Rae Pattison emailed that it, along with Japanese cucumber, is available at Japan Creek Market at 9310 S. Eastern Ave.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Helen Hettinger is looking for a local source for watermelon pickles.

Pat Ducharme is looking for slider buns. Suzi Banto is looking for peach Jell-O (preferably in the Henderson area), for a recipe for fresh peach pie.

And Steve Witzel is looking for Italian prune plums, adding that the season is right, but he hasn’t spotted them in local stores.

Readers?

Submit requests and information to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com (put Taste of the Town in the subject line), fax to 702-383-4676 or mail to her in care of P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.