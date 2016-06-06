RJ readers like fried green tomatoes

Taste of the Town devotees are fond of the popular Southern favorite and know where to find it in the valley

I may have been born a Yankee, but a couple of decades living south of the Mason-Dixon line gave me an appreciation for most Southern foods. Boiled peanuts would be an exception to that, but fried green tomatoes would be a sterling example, so I was pleased fellow Taste of the Town readers reported their favorite sources for requester Nancy Nolette.

Sandy Britt, Valerie Weinberg, Charles Weakland and Christina Kwan recommended Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, which has locations at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and Red Rock Resort. Weakland, Brenda Paulson and Janet Geddes recommended The Hush Puppy Restaurant at 7185 W. Charleston Blvd. or 1820 N. Nellis Blvd. Ann Brown suggested Hash House A Go Go, which has five valley locations, and Robert Reynolds said his girlfriend had an “excellent” fried-green tomato BLT at The Resort on Mount Charleston. And Weakland said Nolette can get the uncooked tomatoes at Gilcrease Orchard at 7800 N. Tenaya Way.

For Jim Goff-Hardt, who’s looking for spiced apple rings and watermelon pickles, Brown emailed that he can find the apples at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, and the watermelon pickles at Vermont Country Store at www.vermontcountrystore.com (800-547-7849), adding that the company occasionally offers free shipping. And Bill Hoover said the apple rings tend to be a seasonal item, usually available from about October until early January at Wal-Mart (or ordered in bulk from www.walmart.com, where Musselman’s and Lucky Leaf brands recently were listed). Hoover said he gets his own favorite brand, from White House Foods, at www.whitehousefoods.com.

MORE READER REQUESTS

Kathi Turner is looking for Mahler’s Bakery diabetic bread, which she used to get at Fresh &Easy Neighborhood Market.

Gerri Zipser is looking for Friendship Farmer Cheese.

Julia Slovinski is looking for Entenmann’s crumb cake, adding, “This would be in an entire box, not the small squares.”

Mike Kane is looking for local sources for fresh frozen whole herring, canned shoestring-cut beets and imported Dutch licorice. Tom and Marvie Vanderleest also are looking for shoestring beets.

Ann Gelbart is looking for cinnamon-flavored red crab apples in a jar.

And William Stott asks, “Does anyone else find it curious that every grocer in town sells prepackaged spinach salad, but no one sells spinach salad dressing?” He’s looking for a local source for a dressing made by Marie’s or Girard’s, and adds, “Litehouse makes a bacon vinaigrette that would also work.”

Readers?

