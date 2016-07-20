Search for ‘perfect’ chile relleno leads to several suggestions

It appears I’m far from alone in my appreciation of this Mexican favorite, because many readers had suggestions for John Ravage, who’s looking for “the perfect relleno.”

I love a good chile relleno and recently had a good one — the outer shell slightly crisp, light and puffy, with a just-done-enough pepper and lots of oozy cheese — for lunch at Casa Don Juan at 1204 S. Main St. downtown; there’s another Casa Don Juan at 1780 N. Buffalo Drive. And it appears I’m far from alone in my appreciation of this Mexican favorite, because many readers had suggestions for John Ravage, who’s looking for “the perfect relleno.”

Kathy Boland and Jennifer Johns recommended Viva Mercado’s at 9440 W. Sahara Ave. and Johns also recommended Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at 11020 Lavender Hill Drive in Downtown Summerlin. Van Bohrer recommended El Sombrero Mexican Bistro at 807 S. Main St., Belinda King (who drives from Pahrump) recommended Leticia’s Cocina at 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane and Katherine Kempf recommended the three-cheese version at El Dorado Cantina at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Pamela Moore recommended Carlito’s Burritos, which she pointed out moved not long ago to 4300 E. Sunset Road.

For Honorene Unseitig, Jan Visser emailed that Shrimp de Jonghe is available as an appetizer at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak &Stone Crab in the Forum Shops at Caesars.

More on hot dogs: Howard Kendall emailed that bargain half-pounders still are available at The Westside Deli at Circus Circus.

More on pierogies: Neil Carmena recommended Pierogi Cafe, which is at 1717 S. Decatur Blvd. (at the Fantastik Indoor Swap Meet) and their goulash, adding, “looking forward to stuffed cabbage next.”

MORE READER REQUESTS

Boland is looking for live Dungeness crab.

Karen Ericson is looking for Oikos frozen yogurt in Cookies &Cream flavor, which she used to find at Wal-Mart.

Louis Verrochio, who said he’s a native Rhode Islander, is looking for a local source for Autocrat Coffee Syrup.

Sharon and Mike Karbal are looking for a local source for Zatarain’s Etouffe Base mix.

Al Kraus is looking for a bakery, preferably near Henderson, that sells biscotti.

Gracie O’Connor is looking for a source for salt-rising bread, which she remembers getting at a farmer’s market in Southern California as a child.

And Eve Mikutowicz of Mesquite is looking for a Las Vegas-area source for “chicken” lobsters weighing no more than 1½ pounds each, adding, “we’ve made some inquiries but we do not want lobsters that weigh 2-3 pounds or more each.”

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.