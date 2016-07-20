Heidi Knapp Rinella

Search for ‘perfect’ chile relleno leads to several suggestions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2016 - 6:23 pm
 

I love a good chile relleno and recently had a good one — the outer shell slightly crisp, light and puffy, with a just-done-enough pepper and lots of oozy cheese — for lunch at Casa Don Juan at 1204 S. Main St. downtown; there’s another Casa Don Juan at 1780 N. Buffalo Drive. And it appears I’m far from alone in my appreciation of this Mexican favorite, because many readers had suggestions for John Ravage, who’s looking for “the perfect relleno.”

Kathy Boland and Jennifer Johns recommended Viva Mercado’s at 9440 W. Sahara Ave. and Johns also recommended Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at 11020 Lavender Hill Drive in Downtown Summerlin. Van Bohrer recommended El Sombrero Mexican Bistro at 807 S. Main St., Belinda King (who drives from Pahrump) recommended Leticia’s Cocina at 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane and Katherine Kempf recommended the three-cheese version at El Dorado Cantina at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Pamela Moore recommended Carlito’s Burritos, which she pointed out moved not long ago to 4300 E. Sunset Road.

For Honorene Unseitig, Jan Visser emailed that Shrimp de Jonghe is available as an appetizer at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak &Stone Crab in the Forum Shops at Caesars.

More on hot dogs: Howard Kendall emailed that bargain half-pounders still are available at The Westside Deli at Circus Circus.

More on pierogies: Neil Carmena recommended Pierogi Cafe, which is at 1717 S. Decatur Blvd. (at the Fantastik Indoor Swap Meet) and their goulash, adding, “looking forward to stuffed cabbage next.”

MORE READER REQUESTS

Boland is looking for live Dungeness crab.

Karen Ericson is looking for Oikos frozen yogurt in Cookies &Cream flavor, which she used to find at Wal-Mart.

Louis Verrochio, who said he’s a native Rhode Islander, is looking for a local source for Autocrat Coffee Syrup.

Sharon and Mike Karbal are looking for a local source for Zatarain’s Etouffe Base mix.

Al Kraus is looking for a bakery, preferably near Henderson, that sells biscotti.

Gracie O’Connor is looking for a source for salt-rising bread, which she remembers getting at a farmer’s market in Southern California as a child.

And Eve Mikutowicz of Mesquite is looking for a Las Vegas-area source for “chicken” lobsters weighing no more than 1½ pounds each, adding, “we’ve made some inquiries but we do not want lobsters that weigh 2-3 pounds or more each.”

Submit information to Heidi Knapp Rinella, P.O. Box 70, Las Vegas, NV 89125-0070. You also can send faxes to 702-383-4676 or email her at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. If emailing, please put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like