Tickets are on sale for the Las Vegas Epicurean Affair

Tickets are on sale for the annual Las Vegas Epicurean Affair, which will be 7 to 10 p.m. May 26 at the pools at the Palazzo. Nearly 80 local restaurants, nightclubs and purveyors will provide the food and drink for the event. Tickets are $110 for general admission, or $160 for early admission at 6 p.m. Cabanas, which hold up to eight guests, can be rented for an additional $250. For tickets, go to the Palazzo box office or visit www.palazzo.com. Proceeds will benefit the Nevada Restaurant Association’s scholarship and educational programs. …

Wines from the Piedmont region of Italy will be showcased in the next Taste &Learn from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant &Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. The talk and tasting, with four courses of food pairings, is $65 inclusive. Call 702-364-5300. …

Tangerine Cafe, 10895 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will celebrate its first anniversary Saturday. Anyone donating clothing, canned goods or toiletries will receive 10 percent off any purchase through the end of the month. Donations will go to Serving Hope LV and the Through the Eyes of a Child Foundation. …

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has launched a free weekly chef’s series (and tasting!) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Whole Foods Market at Town Square, 6689 Las Vegas Blvd. South. At the next session on Tuesday, Luis Montesinos of Jaleo will create gazpacho and pan con tomate. On May 17, Fernando Sposato of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar &Grill will prepare teriyaki meatball skewers, and on May 24, Daniel Rossi of Rose. Rabbit. Lie. will create caviar flatbread. …

A three-course farm-to-table lunch will run from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at Wolfgang Puck Bar &Grill in Downtown Summerlin. It’s $45; call 702-202-6300. …

Create a Change Now and The Reset Project have planned a 555 dinner for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 15 at VegeNation, 616 E. Carson Ave. Five Las Vegas chefs will create a five-course dinner from the products of five local farms, while providing nutritional information. Tickets, which are $65, can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds will benefit Create a Change Now. …

The eighth annual Winefest Weekend at the Golden Nugget will be May 13 and 14. Events will include a poolside kickoff reception, Napa-versus-Sonoma wine-comparison seminar, a blind tasting and a grand tasting and silent auction. For tickets and more information, call 866-946-5336 or visit www.goldennugget.com.

