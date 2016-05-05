Heidi Knapp Rinella

Tickets are on sale for the Las Vegas Epicurean Affair

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2016 - 2:02 pm
 

Tickets are on sale for the annual Las Vegas Epicurean Affair, which will be 7 to 10 p.m. May 26 at the pools at the Palazzo. Nearly 80 local restaurants, nightclubs and purveyors will provide the food and drink for the event. Tickets are $110 for general admission, or $160 for early admission at 6 p.m. Cabanas, which hold up to eight guests, can be rented for an additional $250. For tickets, go to the Palazzo box office or visit www.palazzo.com. Proceeds will benefit the Nevada Restaurant Association’s scholarship and educational programs. …

Wines from the Piedmont region of Italy will be showcased in the next Taste &Learn from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant &Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. The talk and tasting, with four courses of food pairings, is $65 inclusive. Call 702-364-5300. …

Tangerine Cafe, 10895 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will celebrate its first anniversary Saturday. Anyone donating clothing, canned goods or toiletries will receive 10 percent off any purchase through the end of the month. Donations will go to Serving Hope LV and the Through the Eyes of a Child Foundation. …

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has launched a free weekly chef’s series (and tasting!) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Whole Foods Market at Town Square, 6689 Las Vegas Blvd. South. At the next session on Tuesday, Luis Montesinos of Jaleo will create gazpacho and pan con tomate. On May 17, Fernando Sposato of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar &Grill will prepare teriyaki meatball skewers, and on May 24, Daniel Rossi of Rose. Rabbit. Lie. will create caviar flatbread. …

A three-course farm-to-table lunch will run from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at Wolfgang Puck Bar &Grill in Downtown Summerlin. It’s $45; call 702-202-6300. …

Create a Change Now and The Reset Project have planned a 555 dinner for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 15 at VegeNation, 616 E. Carson Ave. Five Las Vegas chefs will create a five-course dinner from the products of five local farms, while providing nutritional information. Tickets, which are $65, can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Proceeds will benefit Create a Change Now. …

The eighth annual Winefest Weekend at the Golden Nugget will be May 13 and 14. Events will include a poolside kickoff reception, Napa-versus-Sonoma wine-comparison seminar, a blind tasting and a grand tasting and silent auction. For tickets and more information, call 866-946-5336 or visit www.goldennugget.com.

Email Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Read more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Heidi Knapp Rinella
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Heidi Knapp Rinella Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like