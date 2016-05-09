Tomolives search bears fruit

Taste of the Town readers come through in the search for tomolives, pickled green cocktail tomatoes.

Over the years, the Taste of the Town column has proved useful not only for locating those food products from “back home” and those that have all but disappeared from supermarket shelves, but also hard-to-find specialty items, and so it is with the Tomolives being sought by Tom Brooker. Brian Strait of Siena Foods, 6125 S. Valley View Blvd., emailed to say they carry them. And Phil Waterman said they can be ordered from Bryant Preserving in Alma, Ark., at oldsouth.com (800-634-2413). He noted that there’s a “small minimum order, but they also pickle eggs and a variety of veggies, including the best beets ever.” (I spotted Brussels sprouts, garlic, asparagus and lots more. And in case you’re wondering, Tomolives are pickled green cocktail tomatoes.)

For Gaetano Benza, Ron Hirschkind and Leslie Payne both recommended the sweet potato pie at M&M Soul Food, which now has locations at 3123 W. Charleston Blvd. and 2211 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

More on cheese: Jan Visser emailed to say the selection at the Whole Foods Market in Town Square is a good one, adding that the Green Valley Parkway store seems to have scaled back its inventory. But, he said, “the very best selection I have found is on igourmet.com (877-igourmet, or 877-446-8763). If they don’t have it, it does not exist.”

For readers longing for Drake’s Cake Funny Bones, Howard Pratschler of Bullhead City, Ariz., reported finding them at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

And Taste of the Town regular Hirschkind emailed to say it’s gotten very difficult to find red horseradish, which used to be a staple at the Seder table. Although it’s too late for this year, he said Cracovia horseradish with beets is available at the Polish Deli at 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

More reader requests

M. Murray is looking for Krunchers! Potato Chips, formerly available at Walgreens.

Donna Miller is looking for a fish fry that uses perch.

Margaret Sazer is looking for Lipton instant peach iced tea, which she used to get at Wal-Mart.

Jim Goff-Hardt is looking for spiced apple rings and watermelon pickles.

And William Isaac is looking for Joan of Arc kidney beans, adding, “I am really tired of bringing them back in my luggage from Ohio for my sister. She won’t use any other brand in her chili.”

Readers?

