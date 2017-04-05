Urban Turban chef launching Indian cuisine cooking classes

Chef Tarun Kapoor plates a freshly made pecan and potato samosa at Urban Turban on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tarun Kapoor remembers the guest who told him that since all tandoori chicken was red, there was something wrong with his yellow-hued bird. The thing is, Kapoor, a 15-year veteran chef, had created tandoori in other colors to educate his guests about the diversity of Indian cuisine.

So Kapoor, who’s now master chef at Urban Turban at 3900 Paradise Road, is launching a series of cooking classes to increase familiarity with Indian food. The first will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday ($40; call 702-826-3217).

“People can come here, they can talk to me, they can try their hands at Indian cooking,” he said. The classes will continue every two weeks.

Kapoor agreed with other local Indian chefs that the cuisine is becoming more familiar.

“People are more willing to experiment,” he said. “The flavors bring them back.”

Now Open

Proof Tavern is scheduled to open Thursday in Montelago Village at Lake Las Vegas in a building that has seen a succession of restaurants, including Como’s from Joseph Keller, chef-brother of culinary icon Thomas Keller. Proof Tavern has a menu of bar bites, soups and salads, sandwiches and burgers, flatbreads and a few entrees. It will offer the only gaming at Lake Las Vegas (with 15 video poker machines), since the Montelago Casino remains shuttered. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit prooftavern.com.

The Plate Bar & Grill has opened at 2396 S. Lamb Blvd., serving loaded hash browns, chili nachos and more. Call 702-431-3334.

Airang Korean BBQ has opened at 1370 E. Flamingo Road, offering all-you-can-eat. Call 702-982-7070.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Le Cirque in New York has no bearing on the Bellagio location, confirms owner MGM Resorts International. The original in New York remains open, and two new Le Cirques in the Middle East are scheduled to open this year.

Sightings around town

Singers Keith Urban, Chase Bryant and Dierks Bentley at La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas. Singer Leona Lewis at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Robert Knepper, T-Bag on Fox’s “Prison Break,” at Andiamo Steakhouse at The D Las Vegas, eating the 32-ounce tomahawk rib-eye steak.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.