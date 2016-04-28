Where to find HP Sauce in the valley

HP Sauce (reportedly so named because its creator heard that the Houses of Parliament were serving it), which is beloved of British ex-pats and Anglophiles for its distinctive flavor, is the subject of a search by Shirley Sparks. Her fellow Taste of the Town readers found four sources, though none in Henderson, as Sparks desired. Marion Dutra found it at the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. and at the commissary at Nellis Air Force Base, for those who have commissary privileges. Margaret Dillard found it at Cost Plus World Market at 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd.; there’s another Cost Plus at 3890 Blue Diamond Road. And Catherine Tully said it’s sold at the RiRa Irish pub at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

For Jean Brelsford, who’s looking for half-sour pickles, preferably in the Henderson area, Carole McGilton suggested Weiss Deli and Bakery at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

For LaDonna Durant, Kay Burke, who winters in Bullhead City, Arizona, said Taylor’s Maid-Rite Sandwich Shop of Marshalltown, Iowa, ships them all over the world. Visit www.maidrite.com, or call 641-753-9684.

For Ed Bruce, who’s looking for a local source for rye crackers, Dave Reynard recommended Triscuit rye crackers with caraway seeds, which he gets at Vons and Albertsons.

For Cybele Harris, who’s looking for a local restaurant that serves hot muffins with butter, right out of the oven, CeCi Schreiber said Blueberry Hill serves “a fresh/hot roll that is so sweet it tastes like a muffin.”

More on cheese: Bill Conklin emailed to say Trader Joe’s at Downtown Summerlin has a nice selection.

More on pickled eggs: Jordan A. Ellis of the IFA Country Store at 3176 Martin Ave. said his store, a local farmers’ co-op, sells Amish pickled eggs by the quart for $7.99, plus other Amish canned goods.

More reader requests:

Judy Hetherington is looking for House of Tsang wok oil — not sauce.

Tom Brooker is looking for Tomolives, which are used in martinis.

Jeralyn Elsasser is looking for a store that sells or restaurant that serves chipped beef with gravy on toast.

William Isaac is looking for a restaurant, preferably in Henderson, that serves salmon burgers.

And Mikke DeGregorio is looking for a Chinese restaurant that serves Boston-style Chinese food — “dark brown lobster sauce and real egg rolls.”

Readers?

