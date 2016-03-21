Where you can buy instant coffee that ‘tastes like coffee’ in Las Vegas

Janet Schell wrote recently in search of instant coffee “that tastes like coffee,” adding that it “seems I’ve tried them all, and some don’t even smell like coffee when opened.” And in their customary style, readers came to the rescue.

(Thinkstock)

Renee Passadore, who said she’d been making cold-brewed coffee but wanted “an easier cup,” recommended Instant Kava, which she’s found at multiple Albertsons and Smith’s stores. “It’s a bit pricey … but is well worth it,” she said. Ann Brown emailed that she uses Starbucks Via instant coffee on trips.

Alan Van Ees said he mixes regular Maxwell House instant with dark Nescafe Clasico at roughly a 2-to-1 ratio. And Jennifer Storozum recommends Korean instant coffee, which she drank while working at a kindergarten in Korea, adding that her personal favorites are Maxim Mocha Gold and Kanu Columbian Dark Roast Americano. She finds them at Greenland Supermarket in the Korea Town Mall, 6850 Spring Mountain Road.

For Mary MacDonald, who’s looking for fresh Gulf shrimp, Kurt Ladensack recommended the wild-caught U20 frozen shrimp from Mexico that he finds in 4-pound packages at Costco.

Openings and closings

Bernard’s Bistro at 2021 W. Sunset Road in Henderson, which closed earlier this year, a few months after the death of chef/owner Bernard Tordjman, has reopened as CB’s Legacy (for Chef Bernard). Open daily except Tuesdays; call 702-558-3366. Tordjman’s first valley restaurant was at Lake Las Vegas; he closed that one a few months after opening the Sunset Road location.

Nancy Nolette emailed with some Boulder City news: China A Go Go has opened in Albertsons Shopping Center. Scratch House, formerly the Big Horn, has closed, and construction seems to have been abandoned on Atomic Tacos, which used to be Mel’s Diner.

Reader requests

Margot Guenther is looking for a local source for dried currants.

Mary Ann Bajgier is looking for Gouvea’s Portuguese Sausage (Linguica) from Hawaii, which she first tasted in Hawaii and had purchased at Sam’s Club.

Mark Evans is looking for frozen manicotti — not a frozen manicotti dinner.

Olga Lyles is looking for a source for fresh broccolini for her grandson, a picky eater.

After Bernard’s Bistro closed temporarily, Valerie Weinberg asked for a place, preferably in the southeast part of the valley, that serves good authentic Spanish gazpacho.

Readers?

