1 theater, 2 shows, 3 titles on the Las Vegas Strip

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Patio Bar at Flamingo Las Vegas, tapping away before the “X Burlesque” 17th anniversary show at a venue we’ve long known as Bugsy’s Cabaret.

But like the venerable desert rose, that name is flowering.

As earlier noted, the theater has been re-named for Piff the Magic Dragon, which character inhabitant John van der Put announced on “America’s Got Talent” in January. However, the venue now also reflects the title of its longest-running show, “X Burlesque.”

So as producers Matt and Angela Stabile explain, the theater has two names at its two entrances. It’s Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre at Bugsy’s Cabaret on Piff’s side, closest to the hotel lobby. It’s X Burlesque Theatre at Bugsy’s Cabaret on the “X Burlesque” entrance, facing toward the Donny & Marie Showroom — where the theater name will also be changed, in November, when the sibling duo close their show.

The Stabiles have two hits on their hands, and have been working to re-title Bugsy’s Cabaret ever since Piff caught on about three years ago.

The dragon was characteristically piffy — er, pithy — when talking of the change.

“Next they’ll be putting signs on the vending machines,” says Piff, who was not fully aware of the multiple-name approach until Thursday afternoon. But it’s a real achievement for someone who still refers to himself as “The Loser of ‘America’s Got Talent.’”

Bugsy’s Cabaret will remain the anchor title on all promotional signage. Be lucky there isn’t a third show there. Maybe we can ratchet this to simply the Piff X-Perience, to cover both shows. Or I can just stay out of it.

Date set for Haus

Lady Gaga has formally announced May 30 as the date for the previously reported Haus of Gaga outlet at Park MGM. The retail shop and (it seems) display space is located at the entrance of Park Theater. It’s just to the left as you meet the theater’s security crew.

Gaga herself helped tease to this project by toting a red wagon marked Haus of Gaga during the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala on May 6 in New York. The wagon was filled with unmarked products in the Gaga line, likely available for purchase on the Strip. I hope she has some stuff for boys.

Newman of NoMad

On the topic of Gaga … her expert band leader and trumpet virtuoso has announced what, for this scribe, is a dream hang: “Brian Newman After Dark,” opening 11 p.m. May 30 at NoMad Restaurant at NoMad Hotel at Park MGM. The swinging, big-band production runs through June 15, covering Gaga’s upcoming swing through Park Theater.

The show runs four nights a week, only because I can’t make five nights. Tickets start at $49 (not including fees), on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

And we’ll be hearing from Mr. Newman directly, ASAP.

The Jackson 40

Janet Jackson knows how to assemble an entourage. Wednesday, the Park Theater headliner celebrated one of her 14 backing dancer’s birthdays at On The Record speakeasy and nightclub. Saturday, she led about 40 members of her crew into the Juniper Cocktail Lounge and had food delivered from NoMad Restaurant.

Kramer’s network

Westgate Cabaret headlining magician Jen Kramer has been interviewed for a segment set to air on NBC’s “Nightly New With Lester Holt” by the end of the month. Kramer is featured in a segment focusing on female magicians. Kramer, a Yale grad, helms the theater’s 5 p.m. spot. NBC’s focus on Kramer is clear: There are 20 magic/mentalist/hypnotist productions either running or about to open in VegasVille; Kramer is the city’s only female headlining magician.

Cool Hang(s) Alert

Multiple hangs to check off here: Broadcast legend and multiple hall of famer Al Bernstein hosts at Tuscany Resort’s Piazza Lounge from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday. No cover, and Bernstein is also emceeing a sports/music trivia contest and giving away copies of his book, “30 Years, 30 Undeniable Truths.” The 31st truth is that Bernstein can really deliver the standards …

Veteran singer/pianist Jimmy Hopper is set to rock it up at another favorite haunt, Italian American Club at 8 p.m. Friday. Hopper is wildly gifted, with a history in VegasVille dating to the days of the Fontana Room at Bellagio. His tickets are $30, a mere pittance …

And! Stirling Club at Turnberry Place is bubbling up with live entertainment. Vegas mainstays Michael Johnson and Jamie Hosmer play 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, and Trina Johnson Finn with Eddie Fluellen are up 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Also, no cover. It’s where the elite meet.

