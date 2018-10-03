Kats

101-year-old mobster wants to visit Vegas — but there’s a catch

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2018 - 5:41 am
 
Updated October 3, 2018 - 6:04 am

John “Sonny” Franzese is 101 years old and wants to visit his boy in downtown Las Vegas.

If it were only so easy.

Franzese is an old-school mob boss, in every calculable way. He’s the former underboss of the Colombo crime family, the John Gotti of organized crime in the U.S. in the 1950s and ’60s. He spent 40 of the past 50 years in prison, released just last year at age 100.

At 93, Franzese was convicted of extorting two Manhattan strip clubs and a pizzeria in Long Island, New York. He was largely confined to a wheelchair at the time.

But the centenarian overlord finally paid his debt to society, simply outliving his sentence and is a free man residing in Brooklyn. His lengthy history with the mob relates to Las Vegas (inevitably) through the new musical “A Mob Story” at the Plaza Showroom.

Franzese’s son Michael is the show’s executive producer, inspiration and narrator. He routinely refers to his father’s high position in “the life.” In one stretch, Michael Franzese tells the audience that his dad usually showed up at his baseball games in a big black Cadillac, emerging impeccably dressed in a black suit, always surrounded by his guys.

“The umpire would never call strike three on me,” Franzese says. “I said, ‘Dad, you’re great for my batting average!’ When I played football and he was in the stands, nobody would tackle me.”

The father and son had dinner Monday at Cafe Baci in Westbury, Long Island. During the visit, Sonny reiterated his wish to see Michael’s high-energy musical centered on the mob in Vegas. No dice. Even at his advanced age, the elder Franzese is not allowed to leave New York.

His parole officer has denied a request for the man known as the “Geriatric Gangster” in New York to fly out to Vegas. The elder Franzese has never been to our city.

“He most definitely wants to come,” Franzese says. “We are very close, both survivors in our own way. The last 50 years of his life? No one would want to go through what he has endured, regardless of what he was a part of.”

The man behind “A Mob Story” remains optimistic his father will make this trip. But even after he was sprung from prison, Sonny Franzese is not quite a free man.

A man Sonny wants to meet …

… is former “mob lawyer” and ex-Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, who is hosting the Bar Exam Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through the end of October at The Mob Museum’s Underground speakeasy room. Guests compete in a written trivia contest, there are drink promotions and it’s all free with the phrase, “Tell ’em the mayor sent you.” That would be Carolyn Goodman, but no matter. Great use of space is the Underground.

‘Titanic’ numbers

Celine Dion’s ticket sales at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace surpass the North American gross receipts for the movie “Titanic,” for which she famously sang “My Heart Will Go On.” Celine’s two residencies at the Colosseum, “A New Day …” and “Celine,” have topped $700 million in sales. “Titanic” earned $659.4 million domestically.

Return of ‘The Igniter’

Cameron Hughes, hired to goose the crowd at Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena, is back with the team this season. Hughes makes his debut Thursday night for the team’s home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers. Hughes is easy to find as he tears off multiple VGK T-shirts as the scoreboard screen screams “Make Some Noise!”

Hughes says he’s cut back his schedule to eight to 10 games this season (he worked 15 last season, including the NHL playoffs). But he says he’ll fire up “the surprise factor” for Thursday’s opener. Could this involve pants, and the shedding of such?

Shuffle in ‘Legends’

“Legends in Concert” at the Flamingo Las Vegas is shaking up its cast for fall. I’m eager to see Bruno Mars, as portrayed by the artist Isaiah, in the new cast running Monday through Nov. 18. This is the first time that Mars has been depicted in the Vegas show; he’s also the only living performer presented. Tributes to George Michael, Elvis and Donna Summer fill out the new lineup.

Oh, that jacket

Debbie Gibson, best-known for her mid-to-late 1980s success and the hit “Only in My Dreams,” wore a leather jacket Saturday that harked to those days. It’s an embroidered-leather number that Matt Goss gave her when she was 18.

Gibson, a Las Vegas resident, plucked the item from her closet for Goss’ 50th birthday at Apex Social Club at the Palms. Gibson and Goss, both of whom reached great success as teenagers, have been friends for 30 years and can still groove it up.

Cool hang alert

Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee, still a regular at the Piano Bar at Harrah’s Las Vegas, goes off at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Get there early because the place fills quickly. Big Elvis, too, is a legend in concert.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
