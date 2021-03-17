2nd Van Gogh exhibit coming to Las Vegas

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opens April 6 at Area15, and will be the first Van Gogh show of its kind ever to play Vegas.

It’s (Van) Gogh time in Las Vegas.

A second immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to the city. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opens at The Portal at Area15 on April 6, running through July 5. The exhibit runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays, 3 p.m-10 p.m. Mondays through Sundays, 10 a.m-6;30 p.m. Saturdays, dark Fridays (tickets start at $35, available at area15.com).

This is the second such exhibit planned for Vegas displaying the great painter’s work. Announced last week was “Immersive Van Gogh,” which is now second in line among Van Gogh attractions, opening July 1 at a secret venue to be announced in June and running through the end of the year.

There was speculation from here when “Immersive Van Gogh” was announced it could conceivably take over The Portal itself. Not possible. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” already has it booked. Thus, the 360-degree experience is the first of its kind ever to play Vegas, and the city is the first stop on a U.S. tour of Van Gogh’s work.

The exhibit will run 35 minutes in the 7,000-square-foot space. VIP packages include VR goggles and a narrated tour dubbed “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France,” which is a virtual walk with the artist through the settings of his famous artwork. Animations of upwards of 300 of Van Gogh’s works will be projected around the Portal, and set to a custom score.

The attraction is developed Exhibition Hub, which has produced more than 70 experiences around the world, and presented by Immersive Hub of U.S., described in a news release as “a culturally enlightening, educational experience appropriate for all ages.”

The exhibit, of course, is under pandemic directives, as is all of Area15. The entertainment district is naturally excited to get Van Gogh going.

“The Portal at Area15 was created to stage exactly this sort of immersive, 360-degree experience,” Winston Fisher, chief executive officer of Area15, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be the first U.S. location to preview this mesmerizing, art-and-technology phenomenon celebrating the life and art of Van Gogh.”

Somewhat dizzying, too, is how two Van Gogh exhibits are being performed in the city this spring and summer. “Immersive Van Gogh” reps were not aware until Wednesday morning of the competing attraction. Similarly, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” didn’t realize another Van Gogh was performing in Las Vegas until word went public Friday.

Las Vegas is not the only city where the Van Gogh two exhibits will clash. Both are scheduled to run in New York in June. Similar to how Las Vegas tourists need to be aware of duelling tribute shows “Michael Jackson One” and “MJ Live,” the Better Business Bureau in New York has warned prospective ticket holders to research both exhibits before paying to see either.

The primary difference is “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” runs at a smaller scale in The Portal at Area15 than the planned 500,000-square-foot projection venue for “Immersive Van Gogh.” But The Portal show is less expensive, it will be the first to hit town, and is surrounded by such complementary Area15 entertainment experiences as Omega Mart by Meow Wolf, Museum Fiasco, Wink World, Emporium Arcade Bar and Five Iron Golf.

Asked about the timing of his attraction coming into Las Vegas, Mario Iacampo, a producer of “Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience,” says, “It was always planned to be at the beginning of April, and about 2½ months ago we decided on the slot with Area15, and here we are. We have had our plans independently of anyone.”

“Immersive Van Gogh” co-producer Corey Ross remains unconvinced.

“This is not the first time this has happened. We are in other cities, going eyeball-to-eyeball,” Ross said, referring to upcoming shows in New York, Dallas and Houston. “We have had great financial success in Europe. We are created by artists, (Italian film producer) ​Massimiliano Siccardi is the Steven Spielberg of this genre. I don’t know who creates their show.”

Iacampo counters, “We’re better. We have the No. 1 show … We have a very different show. We present, over 35 minutes, over 300 works of art, which is over and above the digital technology and the ‘wow’ factor in the show. We bring an in-depth look at Van Gogh’s life.”

Ross says the shows present confusion to prospective customers “who should be the last people you’d want to confuse.” He also said he’s rethinking plans for when to announce the “Immersive Van Gogh” venue.

“We’re speeding that up,” said Ross, who is also co-producer of “Extravaganza” and “Potted Potter” at Bally’s, and “Wow!” at the Rio. “I think when people do their research and see these two shows, they will see the difference, and we are fine with that.”

The “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” show ran into controversy in New York when its problematic ticket platform was hit with an “F” grade from the Better Business Burearu. But in Las Vegas the show is moving its tickets directly through the Area15 site.

Las Vegas art collector and former Las Vegas Arts Museum President Patrick Duffy sifted through the details of both exhibits. He wondered aloud how both could succeed with the same content at the same time in different locations.

Jokingly, the art collector said, “The 360-degree immersion perfectly aligns with out cannabis industry. Maybe they are funding it secretly, so you can go to the cannabis store, then go to the attraction.”

Duffy said Van Gogh’s popularity in the art community remains strong, 130 years after the painter took his own life.

“His prices have gone off the rails, at least that was the case a few years ago,” said Duffy, also president and CEO of Nevada School of the Arts. “But his work stands up. The type of work he rendered is very compelling, and because it is very OCD-driven, it probably has a resonating factor that endures over time.”

“I’m really intrigued by all of this,” Duffy continued. “If these exhibits come here and people enjoy Van Gogh, it’s great for the city and great for art.”

