31-year-old pop star reportedly near Sphere residency deal

Early favorite for Show of the Year closes at Sphere

Sphere is rolling toward a long-projected Harry Styles residency.

Reports out of New York are the “As It Was” singer is in final stages of talks to bring up to 35 shows to the venue this fall and winter. New York Post posted this information, citing sources, on Thursday night.

Friday morning, a source with knowledge of Sphere’s booking plans indicated to the Review-Journal the reporting is accurate. An announcement could come as early as next week.

A Sphere rep responded to an e-mail request for comment Friday, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.” That is the stock reply to unannounced programming at the venue.

Word of the Sphere-Styles dates more than two years. Finalizing his series at the Bulbous Wonder has reportedly required scheduling. Initially, talk centered on a March 2024 residency, but those dates could not be achieved.

Styles is a natural for Sphere, having sold out 15 shows at Madison Square Garden in 2022. Madison Square Garden Entertainment also owns Sphere. Styles is a Jeffrey Azoff and Full Stop Management client. Azoff’s father, Irving Azoff, has helped deliver U2, the Eagles and Dead & Company to the one-of-a-kind fortress.

The Azoffs and James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment Co., have a strong, decadeslong business relationship.

Styles is the latest artist to expand Sphere’s original “legacy” classic-rock residency roster. U2, Phish, Eagles and Dead & Co. are all multigenerational rock acts.

Styles, who turned 31 on Feb. 1 and is a co-founder of international pop act One Direction, obviously brings a younger crowd. He would join Kenny Chesney, Backstreet Boys and Dead & Co. (coming back March 20) as Sphere’s star headliners.

A “Wizard of Oz” theatrical show is reportedly being prepped for a May or June announcement and an ongoing schedule. U2’s concert movie and Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard From Earth” anchor Sphere’s programming.

