3rd Wahlburgers Las Vegas outpost tests new ground

This is the burger brand’s first partnership with a dayclub.

Brothers Mark Wahlberg, center, and Paul Wahlberg, right, greet fans during the opening celebration of a new Wahlburgers at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark and Paul Wahlberg are shown at Sand Dollar Lounge on Polaris and Spring Mountain on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Mark Wahlberg is going to be doing some flips at the pool this summer.

We speak of hamburgers, and the latest of Wahlburgers burger outpost, to open at Resorts World’s Ayu Dayclub on Friday. This is the burger brand’s first partnership with a dayclub.

The poolside eatery’s grand opening is March 29, with Ayu Dayclub headliner DJ Regard performing.

The company was founded in 2011 by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg. Wahlburgers operates at Grand Bazaar Shops at Horseshoe and The Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

Paul is the chef. Mark has advanced the film-industry movement currently at the Nevada Legislature. Donnie opened New Kids On The Block’s residency in June, a run of 24 shows extending into next February.

Vice President of Zouk Group US Joe Lopez disclosed his excitement, saying in a statement, “This partnership introduces a new dynamic menu for our guests, blending sensational food with an unforgettable atmosphere.”

Wahlburgers CEO said Randy Sharpe served up, “This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of great food and world-class entertainment, and we can’t wait to serve up our signature flavors to Ayu’s guests all season long.”

