4-time Super Bowl champ to lead WWE party on Las Vegas Strip

The former NFL tight end is a veteran of the beach-club scene, a past headliner during F1, Super Bowl and NFL draft weekends.

Rob Gronkowski fires up the crown during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rob Gronkowski sprays sparkling wine on the crowd during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People soak up the sun during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip on Day 2 of the NFL draft in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @KMCannonPhoto

Rob Gronkowski kicks a signed football during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gronk gets the mania.The rambunctious former tight end Rob Gronkowski is adding flair to WWE in Las Vegas, hosting Gronk Beach on April 20 at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau, part of “WrestleMania After Dark.”

The party runs April 17 to 20 at WWE’s host hotel. Gronk is a veteran of the beach-club scene, having hosted at Encore Beach Club at Wynn during F1, Super Bowl and NFL draft weekends. He’s easy to find, wearing his wrap-around shades, tank top and spraying the thonged throng with champagne.

The 35-year-old Gronkowski is a former WWE 24/7 champ, along with his four Super Bowl championships. Performances from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan and DJ Irie highlight his WWE party.

Past artists at his Gronk Beach events include The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Flo Rida and Lil Jon; plus appearances from Lizzo, Bill Belichick (yes, his ex-Pats coach), Travis Kelce and Russell Westbrook among others.

This is not a list from the April event. Rather, it is evidence of the powerful lure of Gronk’s beach fetes.

Fans can purchase individual tickets to each event starting at $49.99, or order a Weekend Combo Pass from $199.99. For those ducats, or to pre-register ahead of Friday’s on-sale; go to WrestleManiaAfterDark.com.

The full WrestleMania After Dark Weekend Schedule:

Thursday, April 17: WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner and Launch Party at LIV, 8-10:30 p.m. Official Launch Party: 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Appearances from WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio. Performances from Valentino Khan and DJ Irie. An exclusive WWE event at LIV with dinner by Komodo.

Friday, April 18: WrestleMania After Dark (Official Hall of Fame Afterparty) at LIV will take place from 10:30 p.m.- 4 a.m. Appearances from WWE superstars Bron Breakker and Liv Morgan. Performances from Metro Boomin and DJ Irie.

Saturday, April 19: WrestleMania After Dark at LIV from 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Appearances from WWE superstars Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Performances from Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Irie.

Sunday, April 20: Gronk Beach at LIV Beach will take place from 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Appearances from WWE superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton. Performances from Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, and DJ Irie.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.