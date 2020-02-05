49ers lose Super Bowl, treated like champs on the Strip

Jewel Nightclub greeted the team with a 49ers logo across its LED screens, a big 49ers flag and cocktail waittresses in Niners uniforms.

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t get the NFL’s crowning jewel, but they hit the club of that name Monday night.

A day after falling 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, members of the 49ers rolled into Jewel Nightclub at Aria. Reportedly, members of the NFC champions in the club included George Kittle, Arik Armstead, Richard Sherman, Kwon Alexander, Nick Bosa, Emmanuel Sanders, Fred Warner, Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt and a group of 25 other guests.

The club greeted the team with a 49ers logo across its LED screens, a big 49ers flag and cocktail waitresses in Niners uniforms.

A few Niners hit the booth with headliner DJ E-Rock, and the team celebrated past 3 a.m. before filing out.

Earlier Monday, several Niners were welcomed at The Venetian. Bosa, Alexander, Armstead, Bosa, Alexander, Kittle, Warner, Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, Jacob Thienean, Levine Toilolo, Dontae Johnson, K’Waun Williams, Marcell Harris, Jermain Kelly Jr. and Ahkello Witherspoon were led to the hotel’s Chairman suite. They also dined at Cut by Wolfgang Puck.

The Niners in attendance also posed for a photo at the Love installation at the hotel’s waterfall atrium.

