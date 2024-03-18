70°F
Kats

’90s alt-rockers to play famed Las Vegas theater

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2024 - 4:31 pm
Gin Blossoms (courtesy)
It’s at once a “New Miserable Experience” and a trip to the ’90s at the International Theater this summer.

Gin Blossoms are booked July 6 at the Westgate’s famous venue, going on sale 10 a.m. Friday (go to Ticketmaster.com, westgatelasvegas.com or Westgate’s WOW Rewards Center to purchase). Veteran rock promoter Danny Zelisko has booked the show.

The alt-rock band out of Tempe, Ariz. broke in 1992 with the above-referenced album. The lead single, “Hey Jealousy,” reached No. 25 on the Billboard singles charts. “Allison Road” and “Until I Fall Away” were also hit singles.

“New Miserable Experience’s” follow-up, “Congratulations I’m Sorry,” went platinum (one million copies sold), with “As Long as It Matters” nominated for a Grammy and “Follow You Down” reaching the top 10.

Gin Blossoms still tour annually, co-headlining with such bands of their era as Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish. Gin Blossoms most recently played Backyard Amphitheater at Green Valley Ranch Resort in April 2022.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

