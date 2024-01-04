A club flush: Tiësto to headline five Las Vegas venues in ‘24

Tiësto’s 2024 schedule has him playing more clubs, in more resorts, than ever in his career.

Tiesto performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tiesto plays his set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tiësto is but one man. But he’s galvanizing two behemoth nightlife companies, five mega-clubs and four prominent Strip resorts.

The club icon is in residency with Tao Group Hospitality and Groot Hospitality at LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian, and Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

Tiësto’s 2024 schedule has him playing more clubs, in more resorts, than ever in his career. The spree launches at LIV Nightclub on Jan. 19, the superstar’s 55th birthday. He returns to Omnia on March 9 (go to tiestovegas.com for all pertinent data).

Tiësto is a veteran of more than two decades on the Strip, most recently a headliner at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. He’s also performed several sets at EDC.

“My dream was to have a Las Vegas residency that was different from all others,”the Dutch DJ whose legal name is Tijs Michiel Verwest said in a statement. “I can proudly say that this year, I will realize that dream of playing all over the Strip at several iconic venues as well as the newest and most epic nightclubs and dayclub.

“Each of these locations has its own character, allowing me to tailor a unique set and experience for each one.”

