A different side of ‘Pawn Stars,’ ‘Pawn After Dark’ kicks off

Episodes of “Pawn After Dark” drop Thursdays on the @PawnAfterDark YouTube channel.

Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell is pumped up as Austin "Chumlee" Russell has him open a new pack of Pokemon cards as they create a segment for Liddell's "Out Cold" web show on Youtube before they film an episode of "Pawn After Dark" with Rick Harrison at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell and Austin "Chumlee" Russell watch videos for Liddell's "Out Cold" web show on Youtube before they film an episode of "Pawn After Dark" with Rick Harrison at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Video feeds of cameras as Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell talk with guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell talk with guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A t-shirt is available for purchase with Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell promoting the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell speaks while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month with Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. On his head are tattooed the Japanese kanji symbols for "Koei-Kan" (???), which translates to "eternal peace and prosperity." (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell talk with guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From right) Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell talks with Austin "Chumlee" Russell and Rick Harrison as a guest on their podcast while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rick Harrison asks a question of guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell as he and Austin "Chumlee" Russell film for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From right) Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell talks with Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell as a guest on their podcast while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell shares a laugh with Rick Harrison and they watch videos for Liddell's "Out Cold" web show on Youtube before they film an episode of "Pawn After Dark" with Austin "Chumlee" Russell at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell talk with guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rick Harrison holds a FALLOUTFITTERS watch given to him by guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell as he and Austin "Chumlee" Russell film for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell talk with guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell while filming for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When Rick Harrison’s of “Pawn Stars” tops out in a negotiation for an item, he says, “That’s the best I can do.”

But away from the hit series on History, Harrison and his castmate Austin “Chumlee” Russell are raising the stakes with “Pawn After Dark.” Months in development, the podcast launched Thursday with premiere guest BMX star and “The Challenge” host T.J. Lavin.

Episodes drop Thursdays on the @PawnAfterDark YouTube channel. Next up is former “Incredible Hulk” TV star and bodybuilding champ Lou Ferrigno.

“This came about because I love to talk,” Harrison said after a recent taping with UFC legend Chuck Liddell for an upcoming episode. And Chum, he likes to talk even more than I do.”

The show is set after-hours at Gold and Silver Pawn, home base of “Pawn Stars” since the show’s debut in 2009. The show has banked shows with the D Las Vegas and Circa co-owner Derek Stevens, WWE (formerly WWF) icon The Godfather, guitar-rock flamethrower Ashba (late of Guns N’ Roses and Sixx A.M.), former “Incredible Hulk” and bodybuilding titlist Lou Ferrigno, ex-UFC champ Griffin and Liddell.

The guys’ fondness for combat sports, rock stars and downtown magnates is evident already. Expect guests to expand to Las Vegas professional franchise owners (guess which) “Pawn Stars” experts and Las Vegas resident entertainers.

The guests bring their own items to amuse the hosts. Liddell packed a Geiger counter equipped with tiny tubes, or, “Super old-school, punk rock,” as Harrison said.

“Should I be scared to open this?” Russell asked. “I’m just pressing buttons. I don’t know if I broke it or not.” Chum’s history of damaging historic items is a behind-the-scenes, real-life concern.

The show is unaffiliated with History, its concept driven by Tracy Whittaker, CEO of Rick Harrison Productions and executive producer of “Pawn Stars” for 11 years.

“Tracy is the brains behind all of this,” Harrison said.

Unlike their conversations on “Pawn Stars,” the language on the “Pawn After Dark” is grown-up, what you would hear around the shop off-camera.

“On ‘Pawn Stars,’ we’re more or less G-rated, every once in a while, PG,” Harrison said. “Here we can go PG-13 and not worry about it.”

Similar to the History series, the podcast is a welcome distraction. Chats about odd items in a Vegas pawn shop is a timeless and inclusive experience.

“We just want to have a fun conversation. We don’t want to get any politics involved, nothing like that,” said Harrison, a well-known Donald Trump supporter away from the show. “We want no drama. We just want it to be like an old Phil Donahue show, but with a little bit more joking around.”

Corey Harrison, the third leg of the “Pawn Stars” fiefdom, is living in Tulum, Mexico and not a part of the podcast.

“He’s soaking up the sun and probably drinking margaritas,” Russell said. “I’m sure he’ll be back for the regular show, but for the time being it’s me and Rick. But you know, Corey would be an interesting guest to have on.”

Chumlee then laughed, like a guy knowing “Pawn Stars” have yet to hit their limit.

What Works in Vegas

Babyface at Pearl at the Palms.

I caught the man born Kenny Edmonds on Saturday. Dizzying is the stretch where he unleashes about 30 hits involving such stars as Bobby Brown, Madonna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Dru Hill. Nominated for 54 Grammys, the headliner’s rendition of 1997’s “Change the World” duet with Eric Clapton filled the room with warmth.

Babyface boasts the bling. He tosses the shades early while wearing a wonderfully rhinestoned Versace jacket. We know it’s that brand because the logo is splashed all over garment). During the piano medley (punctuated by Madonna’s “Take a Bow,”) the 12-time Grammy winner plays a similarly shining piano. At first I thought it might be a Liberace Foundation keepsake.

It wasn’t. But Babyface is close to the Liberace legacy. He’s currently producing master pianist and composer Chloe Flower, who is a Liberace Foundation board member. “She is a dear friend and a tremendous ally of Liberace,” says Liberace Foundation Chairman Jonathan Warren.

Flower played Liberace’s famous rhinestone-encrusted Baldwin during the 2019 Grammy Awards show, when she backed Cardi B. on “Money.”

A genuine Liberace piano would seem a natural fit for the Babyface production, a compliment to Las Vegas showgirls summoned by Becs O’Hara’s dance company, City Katz (no relation). O’Hara, Yesi Burgess, Alyssa Sims and Elyse Corbin feather-up the scene. The man at the center returns May 9-10, hopefully with that jacket in tow.

Cool Hang Alert

“Soul Fusion — Volume 4: A Night of R&B Excellence” is back at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Myron’s at the Smith Center. Fletch Walcott, Alli Starr, Ashley Fuller, Rita Lim and Elliott Yamin are the night’s vocalists. Musical prowess from music director/keyboardist Dave Siegel, guitarist Steven Lee, drummer Eric Moore, bassist Andrew Gouche, and sax-woodwind practitioner Rick Keller. Amazing talent. We’re a big fan of the format, the room and its namesake. Go to thesmithecenter.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.