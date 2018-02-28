A first: St. Baldrick’s co-founder shaving head for daughter

Lynn McMullan says, “This year I am proud to say that I will be shaving my head under Team Kyra.”

Ben Haynie, left, and Kathy Haynie, right, get their heads shaved in part of "Shave for the Cure" a St. Baldrick's event held at McMullan's Irish Pub on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Kids get their head shaved in part of "Shave for the Cure" a St. Baldrick's event held at McMullan's Irish Pub on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A montage of Team Kyra, which is supporting Lynn McMullan's St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon Saturday at McMullan's Irish Pub. (Lynn McMullan)

Tayden Nguyen, 7, reacts to seeing his shaved head for the first time in part of "Shave for the Cure" a St. Baldrick's even at McMullan's Irish Pub on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Kids get their head shaved in part of "Shave for the Cure" a St. Baldrick's event held at McMullan's Irish Pub on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Kathy Haynie, left, holds Shaun Haynie's, her step-son, hand while they get their heads shaved part of "Shave for the Cure" a St. Baldrick's event held at McMullan's Irish Pub on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Note: My friends Brian and Lynn McMullan launched the St. Baldrick’s Foundation shave-a-thon events at their business, McMullan’s Irish Pub, in 2007. This is the 12th year the event will be held at the pub at 4650 West Tropicana Ave., just west of Orleans hotel-casino. The couple have established Team Kyra in memory of their 2-year-old daughter, who died of a brain tumor in 2007.

Lynn McMullan encourages shave-a-thon participants and supporters to wear red shoes for Kyra, and has passed along the following message to those interested in the St. Baldrick’s campaign:

“Kyra is the reason we take part in St.Baldricks shave events. We believe that research saves lives. This year I am proud to say that I will be shaving my head under Team Kyra. This is the first year that I have been courageous enough to go all in with it. But it is certainly time to honor our little girl as her journey has inspired thousands of Las Vegan’s to step up for pediatric cancer.”

Why the red shoes?

“Kyra used to wear the cutest, red, high-top boots. My friend Sandy suggested it would be fun for Team Kyra to wear red shoes in her honor; an idea was born! It is such a simple fun idea and the best part is it makes people smile. Now some of our staff and many of the other teams shaving on Saturday at McMullan’s will be wearing red shoes. Such a simple gesture that represents such an incredible community.

“In a way, it makes it all go full circle in the 12 years since we did our first event, the red boots honor the little girl who inspired a community to step up for pediatric cancer research. I think she would proud of us”.

McMullan’s Irish Pub unites with Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York, Ri Ra at Mandalay Bay, Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits, Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel, Herbs and Rye, and Me Gusto Tacos, among others in support of St.Baldrick’s Foundation this year.

Together, the collective group has raised $6.2 million for St.Baldricks.

“This event is no longer about McMullan’s Irish Pub, it is a community event that we hope will grow each year and spread the word about the desperate need for funding and awareness for pediatric cancer research.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.