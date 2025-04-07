‘A great moment in history’: All four Las Vegas mayors appear at event

Mayor Shelley Berkley and ex-mayors Jan Jones Blackhurst and Oscar and Carolyn Goodman appeared together Friday night at “The Big Party 2025” at The Industrial Event Space.

The Mayors Four is not an act, yet. But they can fill a room.

The four former and current mayors of Las Vegas appeared together Friday night, at Vegas PBS’s annual gala.

Mayor Shelley Berkley and ex-mayors Jan Jones Blackhurst and Oscar and Carolyn Goodman appeared together Friday night at “The Big Party 2025” at The Industrial Event Space. It was the first time this foursome has appeared in public in their mayoral roles.

The quartet were flanked by showgirl-costumed “Fantasy” cast members and also the requisite Elvis tribute artist.

The event was themed for Las Vegas’ rich history. Glitz, growth and gratitude was enforced. The four mayors date back to Jones Blackhurst’s first of two four-year terms 1991. She was the first woman elected to the office. The Goodmans took over to serve a quarter of a century, Berkley taking over in November.

The current mayor moved to the city in 1964, relocating with her family from New York City and attending Fremont Junior High. She has a keen sense of memorable civic snapshots.

“Being on stage with the former mayors was a great moment in the history of the city of Las Vegas,” Berkley said. “I shared the stage with three people who helped shape the destiny of our extraordinary city. Is my responsibility to carry on the legacy of people that have devoted their lives to building Las Vegas.”

The Vegas vibe carried through the program. Entertainment featured the cast of “The Rat Pack is Back,” the throwback vehicle at Tuscany Suites’ Copa Room; and Reckless in Vegas creator and Michael Shapiro with the terrific vocalist Niki Scalera (The Cocktail Cabaret stage show and “Diamonds are Forever” Shirley Bassey tribute).

“Bienvenidos a Las Vegas” host Maria Silva, and “Nevada Week” and offshoot program “Nevada Week in Person” host Amber Dixon co-hosted.

Vegas PBS President and General Manager Mare Mazur said after the program that “In Person” is especially important to Vegas PBS’ viability. The show has featured a diverse collection of Las Vegas figures, among them restaurateur Elizabeth Blau, Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison, local artist Lolita Develay and “Mavericks” at the Plaza creator Amy Saunders. This interview show is worth a look-see.

London calling

Celine Dion was in London over the weekend, reasons unspecified. We’re going through an especially quiet period (is there a level below “quiet?”) regarding her plans to perform again. But Dion was spotted on the streets of “The Big Smoke.”

Dion signed a few autographs and is shown in a video seated in the back seat of a BMW sedan, looking chic in a pair of big shades. A fan shouted, “See you in Vegas!” and the former Colosseum resident superstar just nodded slightly and waved.

Dion did not post anything about the trip. Her reps have not returned messages for details.

Dion was back at her Lake Las Vegas residence by Sunday. Her sons Eddy and Nelson had an afternoon tee time at SouthShore Country Club. Dion plays there, too. She posted a video on March 19, teeing off at the course.

As customary through Dion’s health recovery, Resorts World Theatre is still holding dates for her to sing again, with the schedule open from June forward. We’re not at book-or-cut-bait time, but there is zero from her camp on her return.

Sphere monkeys!

Reports out of “Wizard of Oz at Sphere” are the theatrical experience will extend to live-action elements in the audience. Drones as flying monkeys, and a tornado that whips through crowd, are among the elements that have been tested. This has been, shall we say, an evolutionary process. Some kinks to be worked out. The show launches Aug. 25.

What if?

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was among the suitors looking to buy the LVH, today’s Westgate Las Vegas, from Goldman Sachs more than a decade ago. The thought from hotel reps at the time, and even today, was the tourism marketing organization wanted to take down the resort for new convention space.

The LVCVA later bought the Riviera, imploding the hotel as part of its West Hall expansion.

David Siegel of course bought LVH, rebranding it as the Westgate, keeping the resort open and likely sparing it destruction if LVCVA had taken the property. Siegel also considered buying Riviera himself, before turning his interest on LVH. No dice. As Siegel said at the time, “What a dump. If they gave it to me, I wouldn’t take it.”

Roach’s visitor

Carrie Underwood took the stage, unbilled fashion, with Papa Roach at the band’s show Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The headliners tore through “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” and “Last Resort.” Underwood is closing her residency at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday.

Cool Hang Alert

Art Vargas & The Swank Set, headed up by just about the lounge-iest dude you will find, is back in action from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Maxan Jazz. The four-piece band of Etsuko Kobo on piano, John Belzaguy on bass, Mike Meachum on drums and Rusty Blevins on sax. Viva Las Vargas is an institution, and this is a high-quality hang. As my friend and respected entertainment pro Megan Hart Belk says, “He’s the real deal.” Agreed. Go to maxanjazz.com for intel, and to reserve.

