95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

A heart and a horn trumpet Westgate Las Vegas reopening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2020 - 5:46 pm
 

Less than an hour before re-opening Westgate Las Vegas, hotel GM Cami Christensen sat at a socially distanced table at the hotel’s International Bar, which us regulars call the iBar. Members of Christensen’s staff arrived to greet and congratulate the longtime exec, who dates to 2001 and the days of Las Vegas Hilton.

Christensen was anxious, especially about the speech she was about to give at the hotel entrance. Christensen is a fine public speaker. She just gets nervous about speaking in public.

“Maybe someone will honk their horn when I’m talking,” she said from behind her blue-paper face mask. “Then it’ll drown me out, and I’ll get out of it. Bye, everyone!”

Christensen soon took the mic. She reminded the assembled guests and Westgate staffers that the hotel opened as the International on July 1, 1969, celebrating its 50th anniversary last year. The doors had never been locked until the COVID-19 shutdown March 18.

“In that time, we had an opportunity to reflect on what is it that makes this this property, the Westgate,” Christensen said. “It is, without a doubt, our team members. You are the heartbeat of this property.”

She also praised the executive team members who had shut the hotel down, then restarted operations in time for Thursday’s reopening. “They have been working so hard, they have not had a moment’s break.”

Then, as if on cue … HONKKKKK! HONKKKKK!

Yep, a horn blaring from a stray car moving through the hotel’s porte cochere.

But Christensen wasn’t drowned out. Instead, she laughed and said, “That’s for this executive team!” Only Westgate comedian George Wallace owns such sharp comedic timing.

The hotel’s reopening was further marked by the return of “Sexxy” creator Jen Romas, in full, cobalt-blue showgirl regalia; and the hotel’s magician headliner, Jen Kramer.

And the hotel’s masked canine mascot, Sir Winston of Westgate. The resort is really pushing for this pooch to be a star.

The giant red heart, on which Christensen and a few staffers wrote the names of 2,200 Westgate employees, was moved to the lobby. Not all of those team members were back for Thursday’s return, as the hotel is gradually returning to full force. But the place was percolating with the music of the all-female band Dollface, PR exec Gordon Prouty in his black-and-white-striped suit, and a stream of customers.

The famed, bronze Elvis statue was masked, too, reminding those visitors what’s at stake. A good day, all in all. It certainly beats the alternative.

We have Paris

I covered the opening of Paris Las Vegas, in another lifetime in September of 1999. At the time, the resort unveiled its since-scrapped program of atmospheric entertainers. I met the hotel’s bicycling bread man, introduced to me as Jean-Luc from Saint-Tropez.

Jean-Luc and I chatted about bread and bikes for a bit. He later allowed that his name was actually Russ, who had previously played the role of Tommy in the production of “Brigadoon” at the Civic Light Opera in San Jose, California.

But hey, the bread was real.

The hotel reopened Thursday morning. A real Caesars Entertainment executive, Gary Selesner, chatted with guests and took a few masked questions from yours truly. He said his staff is especially appreciative of guests who wear masks, and he had just talked to a customer from Texas who told him he was encouraged by craps dealers who wore the facial covers.

“I feel, safety comes first. I know the financial side is important, but safety has to take precedence right now,” a masked Selesner said. “We have to do what’s necessary right now to keep the property safe. If we do, long-term, business is going to keep coming back. When this literally dies down, and we have a vaccine, we’ll be back to normalcy — real normalcy, and I can’t wait.”

Selesner says some protocols are likely to stay even beyond the pandemic. Folks wearing protective masks, for instance.

“My wife, Peggy, and I travel all over the world, and we travel to Asia,” said Selesner, an avid fan of international cuisine. “We see people wearing masks, and we never quite understood why. Now, you think about when coronavirus is gone, at some point. The flu season is coming. Why wouldn’t you put a mask on if you’re going into an area with a lot of people who have the flu? We are going to be thinking about that, because of the coronavirus.”

Cher, Urban out

Announcements of cancellations by Cher and Keith Urban have doused hopes that superstar residencies would resume on the Strip this summer. Cher has pulled her July and August shows from Park Theater at Park MGM. And, Urban has spiked his performances in August-September at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

At the moment, Cher has no Las Vegas shows on the books. Same for Lady Gaga. Both are expected to be back on stage when events merit, though it might not be until 2021. Urban is still scheduled to perform his run at the Colosseum Nov. 20-21.

Got it covered

Last week, Westgate owner David Siegel, COO Mark Waltrip and Christensen discussed at length the concept of requiring guests to wear masks at table games. They eventually arrived at splitting the table games between on-masked and mask-required for players. Then, Wednesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board stepped in with the directive that all players at table games to wear face covers. It was the right call last week, this week, all the way.

One more masking

A famous statue in town is going to be outfitted with an official Las Vegas Raiders mask. More to be revealed, and concealed. But until then … Viva!

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
2
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
3
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
4
Mayfair Supper Club closed after Bellagio restaurant worker tests positive
Mayfair Supper Club closed after Bellagio restaurant worker tests positive
5
Fiore leaves Las Vegas council meeting while being criticized
Fiore leaves Las Vegas council meeting while being criticized
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST