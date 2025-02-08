A hillbilly honky-tonk: Blake Shelton shakes up Colosseum

Blake Shelton performs on the opening night of his six-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (Jaime Wendt)

As Blake Shelton announced the George Strait classic, “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” at the Colosseum on Wednesday night, he grabbed a hand towel and ran it across his hair. The result was a damp, tousled look you’d see from a singer-songwriter in his 1 a.m. set at a hillbilly bar. Any requests?

The on-stage mop-down fit the mood. Shelton is not Las Vegas glitz. He boasts about it, saying his one allowance for stage flash are the six-inch strips of silver glitter on his western-cut, black corduroy pearl-snap shirt. “For me, this is a lot.”

I laughed, remembering the many carefully choreographed costume changes from Cher and Celine in that same room.

The country-western superstar and “The Voice” alum returns Saturday night, closing his half-dozen performances with a three-night stand Feb 12, 14 and 15.

Shelton told the crowd he’d wanted to play a Vegas residency for years, and saw his wife, Gwen Stefani, perform 13 shows across the Strip at Planet Hollywood. He checked into the club on Facetime on Jan. 16, on the venue’s first anniversary. On video furnished by People’s Mark Gray, Shelton was sheepish when calling his run a “residency” around his wife, superstar Gwen Stefani.

“Gwen actually says I’m not allowed to call that a residency because it’s only six shows,” he told the crowd. “I don’t want to wear out my welcome.” Stefani headlined 57 “Just a Girl” shows from 2018-21.

Shelton is the latest to transform the regal Colosseum, which most recently hosted Adele’s glorious 100-show run, into a rowdy honky-tonk. Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Shania Twain and (currently) Garth Brooks have made hay with country-flavored shows at the Colosseum.

Shelton followed suit in his BSxLE jeans and Tony Lama boots (this saves you from stalking his fashion brands). Very on-point. He might as well had installed hitching posts in the VIP area, and a mechanical bull in the sound booth.

“I’ve been coming to Las Vegas for a long, long time, so I know what my job is here tonight. I know what we’re all doing here,” Shelton said early in the show. “We’re here to make memories that we’re going to pretend like we don’t remember, and my job tonight is to provide a soundtrack for your trip to Las Vegas.”

He later said, “Maybe you’ve had a nice dinner on the Strip, and then you come in here and party like a bunch of hillbillies.”(Shelton did that many years ago, after a show at Golden Nugget Showroom, jumping onstage with Frankie Moreno at Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget).

Shelton alternately delved deep and stayed in the moment. His opener was the forceful duet with Post Malone, “Pour Me a Drink.” Early career cuts “Austin,” “Some Beach” and “Home” were delivered alongside last year’s release “Texas.”

Along with his nod to Strait, Shelton evoked the late George Jones with “Ol’ Red,” conveniently the name of Shelton’s country-music fortress kitty-corner from Caesars Palace in front of the Horseshoe.

With many fans (at least, a couple of full-throated gals behind me) crying out, “We want Gwen! We want Gwen!” They got Gwen, on black-and-white video, for a duet of “Happy Anywhere.”

Shelton also found a new nickname on the T-shirt of a fan near the stage. “Still not a Swiftie. I’m a Sheltie,” he read. “That’s gonna be a YouTube moment. That’s gonna be on social media. Taylor Swift’s gonna have me killed.”

It’s the kind of thing you’d shout to a bar crowd. This crew ate it up, drank it up, and toweled off for more.

Ole Red revival

Shelton plugged Ole Red during the performance. This is where the post-party goes down after every show. Shelton had not appeared there after the first two nights, but a drop-in is always possible when he’s in town.

On Wednesday, Michael Dean and the Ryan Whyte Maloney band returned to the stage for the first time after Maloney’s death on Jan. 28. Family, friends and supporters of Maloney packed the venue. Maloney’s bandmates are back in residency Fridays and Saturdays.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.