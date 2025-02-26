A Las Vegas Strip icon turns 60; we offer 60 words

Carrot Top turns 60 years old this week, remakably. The Luxor Las Vegas headliner has been in show business for 40 years, also remarkably.

Carrot Top walks the red carpet at the Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This is a landmark year for Carrot Top. The Luxor headliner turned 60 on Tuesday, and celebrates 40 years in showbiz this year. Honoring his birthday, here are 60 words, a birthday card if you will, for the comedy icon:

I met Carrot Top backstage at MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theater in 2002. I had known him only from his props and dopey AT&T commercials. But during our interview, he performed a great Johnny Carson impression. I laughed. He did the bit later, on stage. I laughed again. He grinned and pointed at me, like Carson would. We’ve been friends since.

