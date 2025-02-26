72°F
A Las Vegas Strip icon turns 60; we offer 60 words

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2025 - 11:44 am
 

This is a landmark year for Carrot Top. The Luxor headliner turned 60 on Tuesday, and celebrates 40 years in showbiz this year. Honoring his birthday, here are 60 words, a birthday card if you will, for the comedy icon:

**

I met Carrot Top backstage at MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theater in 2002. I had known him only from his props and dopey AT&T commercials. But during our interview, he performed a great Johnny Carson impression. I laughed. He did the bit later, on stage. I laughed again. He grinned and pointed at me, like Carson would. We’ve been friends since.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

