A magic Vegas wedding with Pawn Stars, Pauly Shore and Flavor Flav

“Magic” Murray Sawchuck and showgirl Dani Elizabeth were married at the Plaza last week. It was an entertainment-community event.

You run into the stars of “Pawn Stars” on your way to say hey to Flavor Flav. There’s guitar great DJ Ashba … Wait, is that Pauly Shore at the cold-cuts station? And is that Paul Shortino, working up the vows?

This was the scene at “Magic” Murray Sawchuck and “Crazy Girls” showgirl Dani Elizabeth’s very Vegas wedding. The nuptials, and also production show, played out Tuesday afternoon and evening at Plaza Showroom. It was a time to toast the newly married couple, the bubbly crowd, and hotel owner Jonathan Jossel. The result was what many guests in attendance said was the party of the year in Vegas (and this is no small statement, given our city’s recent wedding history).

A total of 380 people spilled into the regal room, most from the Vegas entertainment community. Sawchuck’s sidekick at Laugh Factory at the Trop, Doug “Lefty” Leferovich was best man. “The List” on ABC Producer Alexandra Flahive, Dani’s sister, was maid of honor.

Shortino, the powerhouse vocalist from Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot and Raiding the Rock Vault, was officiant. His wife, Carmen’s, grandfather Walter F. Zick was an architect for the original Union Plaza and its showroom.

Around the horn, we had DJ-Jbray (who has worked the Emmy Awards and all around town) the Zowie Bowie Wedding Band as the recruited entertainment; Marklen Kennedy (“Gigolos,” “Labor of Love” producer); Peter Lenkov (creator/producer of “Hawaii 5-0,” “McGyver,’ and “Magnum PI”); Duane Clark (the son of broadcast legend Dick Clark); J.D. Scott (“Property Brothers”); Emmy Award-winning set designer Andy Walmsley with his wife, Amy; singers Jaime Lynch, Michelle Johnson and Sina Foley; Vegas artist Michael Godard (whose Raiders-themed work is featured at Allegiant Stadium); the “Pawn” team of Austin “Chumlee” Russell, Rick and Corey Harrison; singer Toby Beau (who recorded the 1978 hit “My Angel Baby,”); Smith Center President Myron Martin; “Purple Reign” star Jason Tenner; Notoriety Live proprietor Ken Henderson; veteran hypnosis headliner Anthony Cools; Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi of Bronx Wanderers; Jimmy Denning of Tenors of Rock; Vegas comic actor and impressionist John Di Domenico; cast members from “Fantasy,” “Crazy Girls,” and “Sexxy,” and that show’s creator, Jennifer Romas.

The event was further peppered with Vegas starlings: Dani’s engagement ring came from Gold & Silver Pawn, the setting for “Pawn Stars.” Both wedding bands were from famed Vegas bauble emporium Tower of Jewels. The cake was a replica of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s wedding cake from their 1967 ceremony at the Aladdin. Also, Sawchuck drove his 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix, the car in which his parents, John and Arlene Sawchuck, brought him home from the hospital the day he was born. The magician wore his late father’s Elco wristwatch (with the famous Air Flex band) from 1947.

The showroom buzzed with good energy (not dulled by a version of “Viva Las Vegas” performed by Chris Phillips, Michael Shapiro and yours truly). Dani said it was “a truly magical day.” Sawchuck said he was “honored and shocked” at how many folks turned out.

But that’s what happens when an entertainer invites more than 400 folks to a showroom shindig in downtown Las Vegas. You never know what you’re going to walk into in this city, and this one was a vintage-Vegas blast. Next time, we catch the garter.

Three wise men

Call this a tease to an upcoming column, but Human Nature is going to be a three-man act in Vegas. Andrew and Mike Tierney, and Toby Allen, are headlining a Christmas show at South Point Showroom on Dec. 17-19. Original member Phil Burton is living just outside of Sydney, and the band plans to continue on as a three-man act while touring with Burton next year in Australia. The December dates mark the first time in HN’s 32-year history that they have performed a ticketed show as a threesome.

Society of Two

Martin Nievera and special guest Travis Cloer are appearing at M Pavilion at M Resort at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Saturday. Nievera still draws a strong locals crowd and Cloer is also a Vegas favorite. This is the first time the two have performed together.

Cloer, of course, spent eight years with “Jersey Boys” in Las Vegas, and has since crisscrossed the city in headlining gigs. Nievera is a veritable legend in his native Philippines, and has a strong Vegas lineage. His late father, Bert, once sang with the great Society of Seven variety act in Vegas showrooms and lounges. Martin also performed occasionally in the show, along with his days at the Golden Nugget in the early 2000s. Nievera told me a few years ago, “There are many, many Filipinos who have moved to Las Vegas, and they always find me.”

Usher pre-show to return

We have it on good authority that Usher’s “Backstory Pass” preshow is going to return, in full form, when the superstar headliner is back at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Dec. 28-Jan. 1.

Cool Hang Alert

The Baritones of Love four man vocal group is shaking the ceiling at The Nevada Room at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. This is the low-tone comedy stylings of Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque,” Randal Keith of “Les Miserables,” “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” and “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers”; David Villella of “Vegas! The Show” and Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson of VGK national-anthem fame. Scott says they guys sing “everything from Frank Sinatra to Josh Groban. Expect “Impossible Dream,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “You Raise Me Up” in the set list. Also expect information at VegasNevadaRooms.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.