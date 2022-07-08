A nutty northeast trip for Jerry Lewis’ ‘Nutty Professor’ musical

The stage adaptation of the 1963 comedy classic was the last project Jerry Lewis ever directed, in partnership with legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is 37,000 feet over the fly-over states, Nebraska at the moment, on my way to Ogunquit, Maine. The specific destination is Ogunquit Playhouse and the world premiere of “The Nutty Professor” musical.

The stage adaptation of the 1963 comedy classic was the last project Jerry Lewis ever directed, in partnership with legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch. The musical ran in Nashville in 2012, developed just before Hamlisch died in August of that year.

Lyricist and co-producer Rupert Holmes has partnered with Lewis’ widow, Sam Lewis; and Hamlisch’s widow, Terry Blaire; to re-animate the musical.

“The Nutty Professor” has been listed at No. 99 on the American Film Institute’s 100 Funniest American Movies of all time. The stage adaptation runs through Aug. 6, opening after “The Cher Show” and precedes the world premiere of “Mr Holland’s Opus: The New Musical.”

All the shows are looking to lure investors and entice theater operators to pick up potential hit shows. “Nutty” is one of them.

Sam Lewis and Jerry’s daughter Danielle Lewis are taking this trip (there are on this flight, in fact). Family member and attorney Sean McClenahan, deeply involved in the musical’s restart, caught a preview Thursday night.

As they say, we’re hearing good things. We’re thinking of Jerry, too, who was so proud of the movie and this musical. We are in the right place.

‘Bruce’ on the loose

On the topic of Vegas shows bound for Broadway (or, maybe), “Bruce” has finished its run at Seattle Repertory’s Bagley Wright Theatre. Aside from some pandemic hiccups, the show about the making of “Jaws” was a toothy success.

“Once the tech issues were solved after all the COVID delays, it went very well,” says Richard Oberacker, co-creator of the musical along with his writing partner, Robert Taylor. Both are from Las Vegas. “Audiences we’re very into it, and it has proved to be one of the most popular shows Seattle Rep has produced, not to mention the largest.”

The musical follows Steven Spielberg’s development of the 1975 blockbuster. “Bruce” was the name given to the problematic, mechanical shark so crucial to the film’s plot (actually named for Spielberg’s attorney Bruce Ranner). The musical is adapted from “The Jaws Log,” a 1975 nonfiction book written by “Jaws” co-screenwriter Carl Gottleib.

In an art-imitates-life moment, technical issues did delay the premiere of “Bruce” by two nights, from June 8 to June 10.

The musical was showcased over the past three years at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas. Oberacker is the music director of “Ka” at MGM Grand. Taylor is the violin great who has performed in Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Miss Saigon” and “Les Miserables”.

The two conceived “Bandstand,” which ran for 166 performances at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway in 2017. They also developed “The Sandman,” which ran at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District last winter.

Oberacker says the “Bruce” team will reconvene in Vegas for more readings and workshops to integrate the updates to the project after the Seattle run. Oberacker says, “Given how many development steps we were cheated out of by COVID cancellations, we are looking at this Seattle run as a first large-scale workshop and are excited about version 2.0.”

Usher’s onstage & post-game show

Usher is again extending the party with Strip residency production “My Way,” opening July 15 at Dolby Live.

The busy Vegas headliner is offering several VIP banquette tables onstage. You can jump the line, enjoy dedicated bottle service and be treated to general VIP coddling.

Usher is also presenting “A Taste of Passion,” after-party at On The Record nightclub. The superstar says, “Step into my world,” as Remy Martin mixologists deliver custom cocktails at brothers Mark and Jonnie Houston’s nightspot. This is a separate ticketed experience (even if you order FizzyWater), at ticketmaster.com/ushervegas.

Prior to switching venues to Dolby Live, Usher created great buzz and ample goodwill with his excellent “Backstory Pass” pre-show production at the Colosseum. The opportunity to branch out at Dolby Live was reportedly a key selling point in his move to Park MGM.

That was Bobby!

A belated nod to Vegas vocalist Bobby Black, co-founder of the Las Vegas Tenors and the latest to appear on the Fox game show, “I Can See Your Voice.” On the June 26 episode, Black was introduced as “Photographer.” You know what? Black is a photographer. Very good one, too. But we met him as a vocalist, about 15 years ago at the Stirling Club.

Black can belt it, focus the lens, and fool any panel who thinks he can’t sing.

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave Wassa Coulibaly is presenting, simply, “Burlesque Show” at her Baobab Stage at Town Square. The show is 9 p.m. (doors 8 p.m.) July 23. This is kind of far off for a Cool Hang mention, but it doesn’t hurt (to plan ahead). Tana The Tattooed Lady hosts. Coulibaly is long a column fave dating to her days as a member of the “Zumanity” cast at New York-New York. She always puts on something special. Tickets are $25 (advance) or $30 (at the door). Check out her fashion boutique, Baobab Cafe, and go to baobabstage.com for info.

