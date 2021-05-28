A Righeous return at South Point; righteous preview for Bagelmania

The Righteous Brothers have sold out South Point Showroom. Not bad for an act whose front man is 80.

Bill Medley, left, and Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers watch a video of a past performance during a new streaming series with Broadway World at The Space in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bucky Heard, left, and Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers pose for a photo after participating during a new streaming series with Broadway World at The Space in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Steven and Judi Siegel are shown with Oscar and Carolyn Goodman, along with the ZB Showgirls, at the VIP preview of Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Oscar Goodman and Steven Siegel are shown at the VIP preview of Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Oscar and Carolyn Goodman, along with the ZB Showgirls, are shown at the VIP preview of Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

John Wedemeyer, Bucky Heard and Bill Medley perform at Italian American Club on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

John Wedemeyer, Bucky Heard, Bill Medley and Joey Melotti are shown at Medley's unbilled appearance at the Italian American Club on Wednesday, April 15, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Magician Frederic Da Silva arrives at the grand opening of "Circus 1903" July 25. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Vicki Barbolak (America's Got Talent)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Starbucks at South Point. This is a post-pandemic shutdown scene, taking over the old Seattle’s Best bureau. The hotel is abuzz, generally, and the showroom specifically for the return of the Righteous Brothers.

Bill Medley and Bucky Heard have sold out all four nights of the act’s comeback to live performance, which runs through Sunday night.

It’s a remarkable show of support for Medley, who still spins the turnstiles at age 80. As he told me in September, “This not working isn’t working.” Now they have some momentum for their return to Harrah’s Showroom, those dates to be announced. As someone once said, it’s righteous.

Bagel area

“Are you impressed?” Steven Siegel asked former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman on Thursday, at the VIP preview of Bagelmania on Convention Center Drive. “Impressed?” Goodman answered. “I’m in heaven!”

Goodman and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, to whom he is married, enjoyed their namesake pastrami sandwich as dignitaries flowed into the new restaurant.

Later, Oscar Goodman said, “What a great day for Las Vegas. I think that place is going to do very well.” He was especially proud to have consumed the first martini ever served at Bagelmania, which is not famous for martinis, but still.

Thursday offered the first handshake with Sherrif Joe Lombardo as a gubernatorial candidate. Lombardo seems to be easing into the networking role required to generate relationships with newsmakers, relevant citizens and those with money. He’s also easing into the fact that he has a “Bagelwitch” named for him, a pastrami-fried egg-hash brown creation that’s dang good.

The scene was further populated by influential individuals, including Bagelmania owners Steven and Judi Siegel, Penn and Emily Jillette, Piero’s Italian Restaurant founder Freddie Glusman, and none other than Las Vegas retail legend Art Marshall of the Marshall Rousso chain of women’s apparel stores. I had not seen Marshall in at least 15 years before Thursday.

This is the power of Bagelmania, which at its original East Twain Avenue location drew such icons as Desert Inn exec Burton Cohen and entertainment icons Shecky Greene, Nelson Sardelli, Cork Proctor and Marty Allen.

And importantly, the new spot is already benefitting from its location next to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. The restaurant is drawing interest from conventions coming to Vegas this year.

“We are already getting calls from people who want to book the entire restaurant for two, three hours at a time,” Steven Siegel said. “I think it will take an entire cycle, a year of being out of COVID, to see convention business really start booming. But it will.”

Frederic in The Attic

The swift-sellng mentalist Frederic Da Silva’s “Paranormal” is the first announced show (well, he has announced it) at The Magic Attic at Bally’s. Da Silva’s 4 p.m. show, which packs the place, is back July 1. Tickets should be onsale June 18.

No Mask Saloon

“Atomic Saloon Show,” the cowboy comedy-acrobatic sendup at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes, has shed masks, effective last weekend. No word yet on when its sister show “Absinthe” will do the same at Caesars Palace. Some of those effects could actually stay in the show. The Gazillionaire’s fish-aquarium headpiece, for instance. They are just funny.

Factory of the Laugh

Laugh Factory at Tropiana is celebrating its ninth anniversary this weekend. Club operator and headliner Harry Basil has 2018 “America’s Got Talent” finalist Vicki Barbolak headlining through the anniversary weekend. Her series runs through Sunday.

And column fave (and universal fave) Louie Anderson is still in play, as we say, for a residency run at the venue. He test-drove new material in the venue this month.

Chuckles? We got chuckles

On the topic of comedy clubs, the Comedy Cellar at the Rio expands its schedule to seven nights per week beginning Tuesday. Butch Bradley, Derek Richards, Nikki Carr and Michael Yo are onstage through Sunday. The reliably funny comedy vet Mark Cohen hosts.

Fast Freddie

On the topic of expanding schedules, Glusman has added to his dinner lineup at Piero’s and is now open Wednesdays through Sundays. We do expect Pia Zadora (and her bedazzled microphone) to return her Friday and Saturday night Pia’s Place shows, no date set. Likely in the fall, and also likely with ex-Checkmates legend Sonny Charles as co-star.

Cool Hang(s) Alert

Expert vocalist and showman Lou Gazzara is hosting Sunday night at Italian American Club. We met Gazarra in his days in “Vegas! The Show” and after he was a finalist on Season 2 of “American Idol.” It’s a classic dinner-show setup. Hit the club (but don’t hit anyone IN the club) at IACVegas.com for details.

And, Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget is re-animated beginning Saturday, with the all-female cover band Dollface playing 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The band is set for Saturdays in June. No cover, and no hassles, mon.

