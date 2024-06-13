A Righteous post with Las Vegas legends; Morrissey writes anew

Bucky Heard and Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers perform during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Bucky Heard and Bill Medley are shown in this undated photo at South Point Showroom, the Righteous Brothers' residency home. (Bucky Heard)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is righteous. The Righteous Brothers, in fact, is at South Point Showroom, second of a three-night run closing Thursday. I’m at the bar, staying out of cocktail servers’ path, FizzyWater and popcorn fueling the typing.

Bill Medley and Bucky Heard are today’s Righteous Brothers. Medley invited Heard into the act after the two met in Branson, Missouri. Heard was in an ’80s classic-rock tribute band (and had also performed in a Blues Brothers tribute act), and was known to have Steve Perry-style range.

Medley, who was about to call it as a live performer, brought Heard to the act about seven years ago. They rock on, with Medley a rejuvenated 83 years old. “I’m 83, and I’m still rockin’,” he says. “Maybe not as fast, but I’m still rockin’ …”

We’ve got that lovin’ feeling, for this show and a showroom that delivers a fine experience at an affordable price. And also free parking.

Morrissey memorandum

The alt-rock icon Morrissey has announced an extension at House of Blues, adding Aug. 1-2 to the previously scheduled July 26-27. We applaud, not just for our appreciation of his music (with the Smith’s and as a solo artist), but his self-penned press releases.

Morrissey’s message Wednesday:

“I’m still under hypnosis since the news of the first two speedy sell-outs, but rest assured I’ll be walking quite normally on both hands in time for the two newly added shows on Thursday August 1, and Friday August 2. I shall look out for your woolly hair. Can you pull yourself away from that dirty habit of watching television news? Life isn’t ‘over there’, it’s over here.” — Morrissey.

Woolly Hair — great band name. And hypnosis? Maybe we can lure Anthony Cools out of retirement to open this show. And that is a pre-pandemic reference, ladies and germs.

HN in the house

Human Nature is back in this room June 18-20. It seems like they’ve been around for at least 15 years, because they have. Recollection time:

In the spring of 2009, I was invited to sit at a table at Embers at Imperial Palace at the VIP reception for a new act called Human Nature. I was led to a seat next to a reserved sign that said “Mike.” A gentleman took that seat and I asked, “Who might you be?” And he said, “Mike Tierney, I’m in the show.”

It was our first Human Nature show, at Imperial Palace Showroom, now Mat Franco Theater at Linq Hotel. Brothers Mike and Andrew Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen carried the show from May 2009 through March 2020, moving to Sands Showroom (Summit Showroom today) in 2013. Burton eventually moved back to his native Sydney, where he lives today.

The three band mates have continued to perform and live in Vegas, leaning into the Aussies-as-Motown-singers format. Some “My Girl,” “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Please Mr. Postman” in the mix. Motown legend Smokey Robinson still presents and endorses the production. The Tierney Brothers are their own offshoot act.

After this month’s shows, the three-man lineup is back July 19-21 and Sept. 20-21 and Nov. 21-23. Catch them, and know it is a participation sport. Singing and grooving on the bill.

A launch at Notoriety

Ken Henderson has kicked off “Concerts For a Cause,” from his Notoriety Gives effort to support music programs for underserved youth. Clint Holmes (who else?) launched the campaign on Tuesday night. This is a monthly campaign to raise money for charity scholarships for scholastic arts programs in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Christine Shebeck, Michael Shapiro and violin great Jennifer Lynn guest-starred in the opening performance. Chris Phillips hosts July 9, Shebeck on Aug. 13, Michael Grimm on Sept. 10, with October-through-December to be filled. Keep an eye out, as this is a worthy cause and the talent, as usual, is terrific.

Cool Hang Alert

One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotel is continuing “Lounge Sessions Live” with Sarah Moore on Thursday, Serena Isabelli on Friday and Gabrielle Lopez on Saturday. Sessions are 5:30-9:30 p.m., no cover, music with dinner or the hang at the bar. How to find it: Just go to Johnny O’Donnell and make a right.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.