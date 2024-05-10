A Rolling Stone takes in iconic Las Vegas production

Penn Jillette, Ronnie Wood, Sally Humphreys Wood and Teller are shown backstage at the Penn & Teller show at the Rio on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Kelley Washam/Rio Las Vegas)

Ronnie Wood knows where to find artistic prowess. On Thursday night, that place was the Rio.

The Rolling Stones guitarist; his wife, Sally Humphreys Wood; and the couple’s twin daughters took in Penn & Teller’s show at the magic duo’s theater at the under-renovation resort.

The P&T camp says it is the first time Wood has seen the Vegas stage show, which opened Jan. 5, 2001. The Woods visited the duo before and after the show. Their daughters were audience volunteers for two acts.

There was talk that Penn Jillette and Teller would attend the Stones’ show at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night. Not quite. A quick glance at the schedule shows P&T are booked at the Rio, where they are under contract through 2026. By then they will have performed a 25-year, unbroken residency, the longest run of any act in the same hotel currently in Las Vegas.

Barnes in the house

Rick Barnes will be in the sold-out crowd for the Stones’ show. Barnes is familiar with the band and once toured the globe with Wood decades ago. Barnes is “the fixer,” a life coach who parachutes in to provide individual coaching — alcohol and drug addiction counseling, general wellness consultation — to high-achieving clients. He moved to Las Vegas in 2019.

Wood certainly qualifies as a rocker in recovery. He and Barnes worked together to help Wood get clean and sober. Wood talked in unvarnished terms about his cocaine, heroin and alcohol addiction in his autobiography “Ronnie.” Wood once said, “I would do anything to get my hands on a crack pipe.” The book was issued in 2007; it took Wood three years to get clean.

This reading on hope has helped me get through tough days, I hope it helps you too🙏#CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/9UympYFgXm — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 24, 2020

“Rick Barnes was drafted in to support me and keep the monster at bay,” Wood writes in his tome. “My concentration was kept at full tilt by the support of Rick, who programmed me to live, act and focus for myself. Gently coaxing me (in an environment he could connect with) to enjoy the madness and appreciate the peace of mind I could find. This pace brought with it a new dexterity on the guitar and (paint) brush. My two great passions.”

Wood has given ample time sharing his message of hope to millions of people in recovery. This was especially true during COVID, as he posted online about his journey, reading from “Keep It Simple: Daily Meditations for Twelve-Step Beginnings and Renewal,” among the pieces of literature that helped save his life.

Tease this …

We’re hearing Carrie Underwood will extend into 2025 at Resorts World Theatre, the Strip’s Lone Star State, where she is the only resident headliner.

And this …

John Di Domenico, the nation’s pre-eminent Donald Trump impressionist, is to return to Carrot Top’s show at Luxor on Friday night. It’s his fourth pop-in with the prop comic.

And this …

Some Life is Beautiful execs were reportedly on site at Plaza on Thursday, scouting locations. An announcement that LiB will play the Plaza in December should come when the dust settles, by the end of this month.

Cool Hang Alert

Golden Knights announcer Dave Goucher is in a classic-rock band. Just learned this recently. DB Minor is playing 9 p.m.-1 am. Friday at Center Bar at The Mirage. The band plays The Strat’s Remix Lounge at 9 p.m.-1 a.m. May 18. No cover. Score!

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.