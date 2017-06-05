A sporting move: Encore opening its own book

Bettors stand in line at Wynn Race and Sports Book during NCAA Men's basketball tournament on Friday, March 21, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some noodling on the laptop at the home office as we await Game 2 of the NBA Finals, to be preceded in a most spiritual manner by Carlos Santana’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” I have set the DVR specifically for this performance, as Santana (joined by his longtime bassist Benny Rietveld never disappoints.

More betting action? Encore!

The new sports book installation at Wynn Las Vegas has sparked a new project: A new sports book is planned for sister property, Encore. The new sports book is located next to the Players Lounge on the casino floor.

The book on the Wynn side of the property, which has served both hotels, is undergoing a major makeover. Being delivered are a curvaceous LED screen and expanded seating area that has overtaken the old Zoozacrackers Deli.

Can’t wait to “provide updates” which means “head to the book and lay down some impulsive wagers on the Stanley Cup Playoffs” very soon. The Wynn project is targeted for an Aug. 1 relaunch, with the Encore room to open about a week after.

Schwimmer spins

The only professional dancer from “Dancing With the Stars” with whom I have actually danced, Lacey Schwimmer has just issued a new single. It is indeed a dance track, “That Dance You Do,” available now on CD Baby and due this month on iTunes. Schwimmer is planning two live-stream events showcasing the song from youth dance competitions on July 8 and July 23.

The song was co-written by Frankie Moreno and upstart composer/performer Gianna Adams, along with guitar great and studio master Pat Thrall, who produced the tune. In my world, “That Dance You Do” is often followed by “must be stopped,” but we do endorse grooving to this one.

‘Phantom’ phantoms

We well remember the exhilarating early days of “Phantom – The Las Vegas Spectacular,” when Brent Barrett and Anthony Crivello swapped the title role in the $40 million Phantom Theater. The character was deemed too demanding for a single actor to play in a 10-show-per-week schedule, so Barrett and Crivello split the duty (and Crivello won a coin toss to play the Phantom in the show’s opening in June 2006).

Crivello wound up seizing the Phantom role solo as the show’s weekly schedule was cut from 10 shows to 7. He finished the run through the show’s closing in 2012.

What’s up with our original Phantoms now that the touring show has opened at the Smith Center? Crivello is now living and working in Los Angeles. He spent four years in Las Vegas after “Phantom” closed. Barrett remains a Vegas resident, but is not going to see the show during its current run. He’s playing Billy Flynn on the international tour of “Chicago,” currently in Seoul, South Korea.

Bernstein’s back

Legendary boxing analyst and Las Vegas cabaret headliner Al Bernstein is returning to the stage at Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge on June 16, the night before the Andre Ward- Sergey Kovalev lightweight title fight at Mandalay Bay Events Center. We expect the visiting boxing community to turn out for some genuine Vegas lounge grooving.

Bernstein debuted at the lounge in April, as headliner Kenny Davidsen’s invites guest stars to his Friday night performances. For the upcoming show, Bernstein is again sampling freely from the Great American Songbook.

Who was where

