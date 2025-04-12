A superstar keeps ‘em guessing: Celine’s London trip kept quiet — VIDEO

The former Colosseum resident superstar was in London last weekend, reasons unspecified.

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing at the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Celine Dion made a series of personal appearances in 2024, turning up unannounced to present Taylor Swift with Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in February, and singing Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love”) at the Paris Olympics in July.

Dion capped the activity in November, performing two-song set at the “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” fusion of music, fashion and art in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She unfurled “Power of Love” and “I’m Alive” in a performance lasting about 12 1/2 minutes. And, and she released her documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion” in June.

This year, not so much such activity for the pioneering Colosseum headliner.

Dion was in London over last weekend (April 4-5), reasons unspecified. This was not a formal event by any stretch. We’re going through an especially quiet period (is there a level below “quiet?”) regarding her plans to perform again. But Dion was spotted on the streets of “The Big Smoke.”

Dion signed a few autographs and is shown in a video seated in the back seat of a BMW sedan, looking chic in a pair of big shades. A fan shouted, “See you in Vegas!” and the former Colosseum resident superstar just nodded slightly and waved.

Dion did not post anything about the visit. Her reps report she was on “a quick trip.”

Dion was back at her Lake Las Vegas residence by Sunday. Her sons Eddy and Nelson had an afternoon tee time at SouthShore Country Club. Dion plays there, too. She posted a video on March 19, teeing off at the course.

As customary through Dion’s health recovery, Resorts World Theatre is still holding dates for her to sing again, with the schedule open from June forward. Carrie Underwood, who stepped in to fill the Dion’s opening dates in November 2021, closes her “Reflection” show Saturday night.

We’re not at book-or-cut-bait time for Dion, but there is zero from her camp on her return.

Fan clip of Celine Dion leaving her London hotel last weekend … @reviewjournal #Vegas #Kats p pic.twitter.com/tdE5BcGJ9s — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) April 10, 2025

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.