A sweep of the scene with a Pink Floyd tribute and Rumor rumors

The exterior of Rumor Boutique Hotel at 455 E. Harmon Ave. in Las Vegas is shown on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People visit the historic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the south end of the Strip on Thursday, April 23, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brody Dolyniuk

Notes from around the horn in VegasVille, where today it rained just long enough to wash the dust off cars caked after the weekend’s vicious wind storms. If you hadn’t yet washed your vehicle: #Score.

And now, the scene:.

ECHOES OF THE FLOYD

Brody Dolyniuk was far, far ahead of the classic-rock curve in Las Vegas when he founded Yellow Brick Road 20 years ago. That band rages on, as Dolyniuk continues as manager from Mission Viejo, Calif., while filling dates with rock-themed shows at performing-arts centers around the country.

Another of those is Friday night at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center, titled “Brody Dolyniuk Presents Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”

This is indeed Dolyniuk out in front of a full orchestra, working over “The Wall” and other Floyd classics. Dolyniuk has previously folded a Floyd tribute into his Queen/Led Zeppelin/Who tributes, and if you are at all into the classic rock, catch this one. He fires it up at 7:30 p.m.

SIGN LANGUAGE

The comments by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Thursday, when she joked that she wanted to move the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign to Las Vegas Boulevard north of Sahara Avenue and in the city limits, drew attention to a sign that no longer exists. That would be the Welcome to Fabulous Downtown Las Vegas sign, which was wiped out by a pickup driven last July. I’d errantly referred to that sign in present tense when writing of Goodman’s mocking suggestion.

The Welcome to Fabulous Downtown Las Vegas sign was installed in 2002 on L.V. Boulevard, just north of the Stratosphere, and has not been replaced since being vehicularly destroyed. City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke says city officials are studying options of where to place “monument signage” in the new downtown master plan. No timeline is established for when that would happen.

The next site for the sign might well be the original. Whenever, and wherever, the new sign is installed, the city needs to invite County Commissioner Steve Sisolak to ribbon-cutting. Commemorative keys for all …

THE RUMOR RUMOR

The Siegel Group has sold its Rumor resort, the boutique hotel across Hard Rock Hotel on Harmon Avenue, which now operates under the name Serene Vegas. But the company held fast to the Rumor title, and look for that name to be used at the old Atrium Suites property just north of the Hard Rock on Paradise Road, which was purchased by Siegel Group in 2012.

A possibility there is for a “podshare” concept, similar to the live/work communities sprouting up around the country, Los Angeles the chief regional example.

The closing of Rumor, incidentally, has left many “swingers” organizations searching for a new Las Vegas headquarters. Rumor was active with events centered on that community. If you’re looking for options there, check out the Artisan, also owned by Siegel Group.

THAT’S RANDY

Randal Keith, late of “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers,” reports that his next solo show has been booked for June 8 at The Space. “The Music of Robert Goulet: Broadway and Beyond” is the title. Keith auditioned for “Showstoppers” with a spin through “Impossible Dream,” and that was enough for Steve Wynn and director Phil McKinley to sign Keith to the show.

Keith has also starred as Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” on Broadway and on tour, and appeared in “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at Encore Theater and “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” at Venetian Theater. The Phat Pack, vocal ensemble, another of Keith’s side projects, is to appear at the June 8 show, which is under the direction of Vegas piano virtuoso Philip Fortenberry.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.