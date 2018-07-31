Kats

A White (Album) party, Halsey and 2 Hiltons on the Las Vegas Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2018 - 9:05 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau is Piazza lounge at Tuscany Suites, where the fizzywater is cold and the entertainment scene is sizzling. I say this because of what’s happening down the hall at Copa Room, where my man Kenny Davidsen is hosting another of his “Playlist” shows at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ “White Album” is being celebrated, which is to mean it will be played end-to-end (aside from “Revolution No. 9,” which I think is being replaced by nine minutes of collective meditation).

Kenny’s “Playlists” shows are characteristically inspired, freewheeling and thematic. He is the Billy Shears of Tuscany Suites.

Tuesday’s performers include event producer/vocalist/U.S. citizen Jerry Jones, Clint Holmes, Vin A. of Bronx Wanderers, Anne Martinez. Ashley Fuller, Michael Shapiro, Zowie Bowie, Jaime Lynch, Rockie Brown, Jaclyn McSpadden, Cassie Stone, Katie Kenner with Douglas Katch Gray, Sarah Hester Ross, John Acosta, Nina Digregorio, John Di Domenico, Stephanie Sanchez, Elisa Furr, Lannie Counts, Charlie Starling, Colin Cahill, Armi Guzman, Lauren Ashlea Fraser, Joe Dinunzio, Emilie Jane Dubois, Kevin Mullinax, Enoch Augustus Scott, Rita Davidsen and Rita Lim.

One of those singers is, of course, taking part as a pure novelty act … but I’m sure Mr. Holmes will represent himself respectably enough.

More from this scene, and elsewhere

Perez cracks the whip

Perez Hilton has kicked off his guest-hosting stint with “Chippendales” at the Rio, where he’ll perform through Sept. 2. Hilton was decked out in a series of flashy costumes before and during Saturday’s opening night, including a dazzling ringmaster costume with heavily spiked epaulettes.

A keen eye for Vegas costume design can tell that was the work of Jeffrey DeBarathy, who performs similarly inspired costume work in “Alice.” DeBarathy is also in the “Zombie Burlesque” cast at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops and is a mad talent.

Prior to Saturday’s show, I asked Hilton — a trailblazer in online celebrity blogging and podcasting — if he’d experienced any revelations.

“The unexpected-ness of the crowds,” he said. “This is crazy. This is not like a Celine show. We have people rushing the stage, although I’ve seen that happen with her and she handles it with such grace. But here, every night will be different, every audience has consumed different amounts of alcohol, there is no script and I can say whatever I want.”

In a preview performance Thursday, Hilton actually found out between numbers that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had become engaged. Huge!

“I thought, I can tell the audience that — and I did!” Hilton said. “Some people gasped, some people were like, ‘Who?’ But this show allows me to take questions from the audience and be spontaneous. I’m just here to be myself and have fun.”

Corden, magic, and you

Vegas magician John Shaw appears on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden on Tuesday night. A busy corporate headliner, Shaw specializes in fire acts — which he showed last week during Mondays Dark at The Space.

With Corden, Shaw appeared on the Show’s Stage 56 Bar Tricks segment. The audience chooses which performer stays and who leaves, and Shaw was kept on the show to perform. “It went very well and James was very cool,” Shaw says. “I had a fantastic time.”

Halsey on the move

Chart-topper and club-hopper Halsey headlined Pearl Concert Theater on Saturday night.

Then she went to work.

Halsey was the host and guest-of-honor at the annual Playboy Midsummer Night’s Dream party at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. DJ Eric DLux headlined the event.

The 23-year-old artist did take center stage for a run through “Bad At Love,” “Now Or Never” and “Closer.” The event drew 4,000 fans, including omnipresent hip-hop star French Montana.

Halsey created something of a stir on celeb sites with her attire, which was essentially a G-string and a smile, but that look is not so uncommon at Marquee. Even among the females.

Halsey later (in the 2 a.m. zone) stopped into XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, joining resident DJ Diplo for “SharkSwim.” She returned to XS Sunday for another performance, by Marshmello, himself (or is it herself) a Wynn resident headliner.

Also Sunday, Halsey (whose legal name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) dined at Scotch 80s Prime, under the stewardship of Chef Barry Dakake. She was joined by 10 friends in the VIP Basquiat Room, which is becoming a series celeb/newsmaker sighting enclave.

More Hilton

On the topic of our friends the Hiltons …

Paris Hilton joined the rave in an entrepreneurial sort of way Saturday night at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. The famed heiress and sometimes DJ launched her Paris Hilton Skincare ProD.N.A line of skincare products.

Joined by her mother, Kathy; and brother, Barron; Hilton overtook the Ling Ling boutique club and hung until about 2 a.m.

Court in session

Ska-punk vets Save Ferris just wrapped a monthlong residency at Carnaval Court, the outdoor bar-blackjack-music venue between Harrah’s and Linq Hotel.

This place has always put on the party (it’s where I’ve alternately grooved to the parody band the Whip Its and cover rockers Mr. $ Mrs. Smith), but expect more big-name acts to take over that hot spot by year’s end.

Cool Hang Alert

A rare, sight-unseen callout to Pizza Monzu at 6020 W. Flamingo Road. This is vocalist Naomi Mauro’s home court, where live jazz is performed 5 p.m.-7:30 Fridays and 8:30-11 pm. Saturdays.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

