Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston mix it up in downtown Las Vegas

The “Breaking Bad” co-stars hopscotched hot spots around Las Vegas on Friday for the second time in eight weeks.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, and her husband Oscar meet with actor Bryan Cranston at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 1, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s beginning to feel as if “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are recurring headliners in Las Vegas.

On Friday, they hopscotched the hot spots for the second time in eight weeks, visiting La Comida on Fremont East and The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas, before hitting Margaritaville at Flamingo, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas and Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas.

The actors are partners in Dos Hombres mezcal. Promotions for that company calls for a lot of leg work and networking, which the guys seem to enjoy. In the afternoon the two met the famed Las Vegas Goodmans — Mayor Carolyn and former Mayor Oscar — at The Mob Museum’s Underground hideaway lounge.

Mob Museum president and CEO Jonathan Ullman tipped us off that Oscar Goodman would be “breaking bad,” and drinking something other than Bombay Sapphire in public.

Goodman had a few sips of chilled mezcal. He liked it. “This is good, I can have my Bombay and get good and loosened up, then switch to this and go to sleep.”

Dos Hombres is Cranston and Paul’s only business venture. They have no plans to reunite on TV or film projects.

“Man, this is a full-time job,” Paul said during a quick chat at the bar. “But it’s also the best time.”

Cranston said the two plan more flights of fancy in Vegas.

“We love Vegas, and it’s a great, great place to develop a foundation,” Cranston said. “Everybody in the country and world comes to Las Vegas.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.