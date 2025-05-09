94°F
Kats

Above the Las Vegas Strip, a tribute to late RJ columnist Norm Clarke

A billboard from Elite Media honoring the late Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke is shown ab ...
A billboard from Elite Media honoring the late Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke is shown above Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chad McCollough/Elite Media)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2025 - 4:14 pm
 

Nearly seven weeks after his death, Norm Clarke is still a presence on the Strip.

A billboard honoring the late RJ columnist looms over Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive. Chad McCollough of Elite Media had the tribute installed Thursday. It will run through May 18. The billboard notes Clarke’s book “Power of the Patch.”

Clarke died March 20 at age 82, after a long battle with cancer. He was celebrated by at an event dubbed “Conversations About Norm” last Saturday at Myron’s at The Smith Center.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

