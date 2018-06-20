Kats

‘Absinthe’ LED tree to be ‘Instagram candy’ on the Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2018 - 6:30 pm
 

A tree grows on the Las Vegas Strip.

But this is no ordinary tree. This is the Wormwood Tree, a piece of illuminated forestry from the Burning Man cultural enlightenment event held annually in northwest Nevada. Standing 35 feet tall and trimmed with 25,000 multicolored LED lights, the tree is being reconstructed at the “Absinthe” Spiegeltent at Caesars Palace.

“This will change the Strip, I reckon,” says Spiegelworld founder and “improssario” Ross Mollison. “‘It will be Instagram candy for the Strip. It’ll create a whole new ‘tree-sinct’ for tourists.”

The giant effect is to be finished by September, and it’s merely a component of a larger re-imagining of the Roman Plaza, where “Absinthe” is performed twice nightly. A new “Absinthe”-themed bar is planned just to the east of the Spiegeltent and next to the Wormwood Tree as Spiegelworld overtakes the hotel’s Strip-facing courtyard.

The Burning Man tree installation was designed and engineered by Alex Green and Symmetry Labs in San Francisco.

“We’ll see an illuminated garden and a pre-show earlier in the day,” Mollison says. “We’ll have a new bar and other amenities. You can grab champagne, grab a fizzy water, or grab a fizzy something.”

Mollison has reviewed the bar’s hours of operation.

“We’ll check on the regulations of how long we can be open,” he says. “Oh, wait. There are no regulations.”

Mollison says “familiar characters” from “Absinthe” will perform at this new courtyard. The concept is an updated adaptation of the outdoor bar and courtyard that led to the original Spiegeltent in 2011. DJs, or as they are to be called, “Tree-Js.”

“We will have Kascade, Akon — he’s achin’ to do it — Calvin Harris, Calvin Klein,” Mollison says. “We’ll have all the Calvins who want to perform as Tree-Js.”

The impressario’s promise: “Prepare for some shtick.” And seeds of that shtick are planted with his glowing tree.

Mayoral jersey action

Mayor Carolyn Goodman is paying off her Stanley Cup Final bet with Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at Thursday’s City Council meeting. Goodman is wearing a Washington Capitals jersey and displaying the basket of Vegas goodies to be delivered to Bowser in Washington. But members of the City Council are wearing Golden Knights black and gold.

Gimme a ‘P’!

Marguerite Derricks, the renowned choreographer who for has designed dance numbers at Wynn Las Vegas productions (including “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers” and “Le Reve”) is choreographer for the upcoming feature film “Poms.” The film stars Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver as retired cheerleaders who organize a retirement-community cheer squad. The film begins shooting July in Atlanta.

Derricks also originally conceived the dance design in Cirque’s “Zumanity” at New York-New York. This month she has held auditions in L.A. and Las Vegas for a yet-untitled holiday show in development for the Wynn.

Take two and call me at face-off

Brittany Kosmala, who founded the Las Vegas swimwear company Bellina Rebelle and now runs the computer software company Inenvi Inc., has suffered serious Golden Knights withdrawals.

Her condition is so pronounced, her parents, Jeff and Vicki Kosmala, gave her a bottle of “Happy Pills” for the offseason.

These “pills” are, in fact, jellybeans in a pill bottle. The actual prescription label has been adjusted to read, “TO HELP YOU GET TO VGK NEXT SEASON 2019.” The directions are to take one, every morning, until the 2018-19 season opener.

Kosmala and her husband, Jeff, have been to nearly every Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena. “We are major fans, for sure,” she says, and has enough pills — er, jellybeans — to last until September.

Who Was Where

The cast of “Hamilton” at the Smith Center visited the Spiegeltent on Monday night. Mollison posted the photo on his Instagram page with the message, “Gaz agrees to finance cast of ‘Hamilton’ to run the government in 2020.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
Entertainment
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like