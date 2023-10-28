Aces dance with Usher at Dolby Live performance

The Las Vegas Aces dance on stage to a 2Chainz performance during a celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win over the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A’ja Wilson said it just after the Aces won their WNBA championship.

“Usher, I better see you, Usher!” the star center said in the press conference after the Aces’ road victory over the New York Liberty on Oct. 18. “I’m not playin’ wit you!”

Usher got the message.

The R&B superstar invited the team to a VIP booth Friday night at Dolby Live. The Aces’ VIP experience extended to the stage, where Sydney Colson performed a twerk-dance routine on all fours, while encircled by her teammates. This highlighted the show’s DJ set, and the crowd went crazy.

As if playing a full-court press, Usher later found Wilson seated with teammates Chelsea Gray and Colson, among others. Colson, Kiah Stokes, Chelsea Gray, Alysha Clark, Alaina Coates, Cayla George and Kelsey Plum were in the team’s Strip party entourage over the previous weekend (still working on Saturday’s full Aces lineup at Park MGM).

Singing “There Goes My Baby,”Usher glided up the steps and locked up with the star center. Wearing a black jacket with a diamond-studded, skeleton design, Usher sang the custom lyrics with an up-close groove, “You know I was checking you out, you was tweetin’, and tweetin’ and tweetin’,” referring to Wilson’s social-media call-outs for him to join Monday’s victory parade on the Strip.

Usher was not able to attend that party. But he soon invited the team to his Dolby Live performance with a video message posted on his X account. That led to the team showing up to another sold-out performance of “My Way” at Dolby Live.

This celebration followed the parade, and parties at Green Valley Ranch’s bingo room (for real), Drai’s Nightclub at Cromwell, dinner at Tao at The Venetian and post-party at Jewel Nightclub at Aria, the victory parade and Saturday’s Usher performance.

Wilson also appeared on Friday’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She told the host she was blessed, “The first one was cool, but this second championship, it got my soul. It different! It different!”

Hudson asked Wilson what she did first after winning the title. “I cried to my parents. I’m a huge family girl,” Wilson said. “They sacrificed so much for me. To have them on the court with me, after we won, I cried like a baby.”

After the Usher show, Wilson posted, “The 2023 Aces are a legendary team for like soooo many reasons. Goated fr.” They are champs, twice over, and no one has enjoyed it more than these Aces.

