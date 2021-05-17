89°F
Kats

‘Aces’ ups ante with David Spade, Ray Romano returning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
David Spade, left, and Ray Romano will play at the Mirage Theater. (MGM Resorts International; Courtesy/David Becker/WireImage)
Comedian Nikki Glaser performs during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las V ...
Comedian Nikki Glaser performs during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The “Aces of Comedy” series seems a bottomless well of funny. David Spade, Fortune Feimster, Ray Romano, Daniel Tosh, Tim Allen and Nikki Glaser have been announced to an already superlative parade of star stand-ups at Mirage Theater.

Spade is co-headlining with Feimster on Aug. 20-21, and again with Romano on Oct. 1-2 and Dec. 17-18. Spade and Romano are returning as co-headliners. Romano has been an “Aces” favorite for nearly a decade, since the days he headlined with Brad Garrett.

Returning, too, are Glazer (Sept. 17), Tosh (Sept. 24-25; Oct. 15-16; Nov. 12-13) and Allen (Nov. 5-6). Also, previously announced headliners Gabriel Iglesias, Bill Maher and Tom Segura all have added dates to their original “Aces” schedules.

Iglesias has tacked on Sept. 10-12, Maher has added Nov. 26-27 and Segura Jan. 7-8. (Tickets for the new shows and added dates are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at mirage.com/aces or ticketmaster.com).

Mirage Theater still is home to headlining magician Shin Lim. The full theater lineup is yet to be formally announced, and also in the hopper is a live-entertainment concept at Capri Room (formerly 1 Oak Nightclub). We’re on the case, per usual.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

