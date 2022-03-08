ACM Awards arrive at Allegiant Stadium

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show is playing at Allegiant Stadium for the first time tonight. The show is filling the Raiders home venue with a cavalcade of stars, led by host and entertainment legend Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Parton is being joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett — all three will also be performing — in a ceremony that jumps from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

The year’s top nominee is Chris Young, who has seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year.

