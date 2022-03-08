55°F
ACM Awards arrive at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2022 - 4:05 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2022 - 5:08 pm
Dolly Parton arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at A ...
Dolly Parton arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show is playing at Allegiant Stadium for the first time Monday night. The show is filling the Raiders home venue with a cavalcade of stars, led by host and entertainment legend Dolly Parton.

Parton is being joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett — all three will also be performing — in a ceremony that jumps from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

The year’s top nominee is Chris Young, who has seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

