ACMs moving from Las Vegas to Texas in 2023

The Academy of Country Music Awards show has originated from Las Vegas nearly every year in the last two decades.

Gabby Barrett, from left, Dolly Parton, and Jimmie Allen speak at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dolly Parton, left, and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Brittney Spencer, left, and TJ Osborne perform "These Boots are Made for Walking" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas is out, Frisco is in for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards show.

The ACMs are set to broadcast May 11 from Frisco, Texas, show producers announced Tuesday. The site is Ford Center at the Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility. The venue seats 12,000 and is also home to other sporting events.

The ACMs have originated from Las Vegas nearly every year over the past 20, including March’s 57th annual event at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly Parton hosted in what now seems a one-off experience at the Raiders’ home stadium.

The show will continue to stream on Amazon Prime, where it debuted in March.

Reports indicate the decision is part of a formal partnership between the cowboys with hats and Cowboys with helmets.

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence.

“We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

The ACMs celebrated their 50th anniversary in Texas, at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in 2015. Two COVID-forced shows performed in Nashville in 2020-2021. Otherwise, the event has been a Vegas staple since 2003, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden and T-Mobile Arena prior to the Allegiant Stadium show.

His ‘Witch’ kitch

Adam Lambert, about whom you wonder “How did he not win ‘American Idol?”, is playing Encore Theater on Oct. 26, 28 and 29, announced Monday. “The Witch Hunt” is a three-show, limited engagement celebrating Halloween, so dress appropriately (think “glitter”). Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

“Halloween is my favorite time of the year and I am thrilled to celebrate it with a dark-sided trip into my repertoire,” Lambert said in a statement. “Join our coven and seek shelter from The Witch Hunt!”

Lambert is currently on the European leg of a tour with Queen, which closes Monday at the Noika Arena in Tampere, Finland. We could use a return to the Queen residency, too, come to think of it. Lambert has flourished since finishing runner-up to Kris Allen on “Idol” in 2009, selling more than 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide. He’s also a master showman who has given Queen new life, internationally and (for a time) on the Strip.

What Works In Vegas

Ventriloquial superstar Jeff Dunham returns to a Strip theater. Dunham headlines Zappos Theater Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Dec. 2. He’s bringing such familiar sidekicks as Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist to the Planet Hollywood enclave. Dunham headlined for several years at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and also at Planet Hollywood Theater, where Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak” and “Amystika” currently perform.

Tickets are onsale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Go to ticketmaster.com/JeffDunhamVegas for info, and and to see if Walter has lightened up at all.

Industrial-strength premiere

Former Prince backing singer Elisa Fiorillo and and funk master James “D Train” Williams have opened “Soulful Sundays” at the 10,000-square-foot Industrial Event Space at 2330 S. Industrial Road. The series opened Sunday and continues at 7 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 (doors at 5:30).

Fiorillo spent six years with Prince’s New Power Generation band and worked with the recording legend for 20 years. She has also fronted big-band shows with the Bruce Harper Band at the Smith Center and appeared at several clubs throughout the city. As part of the act D Train, Williams has notched such R&B and dance hits, including “You’re the One for Me,” “Keep On,” and “Something’s On Your Mind.”

Tickets are $45 (not including fees), with some of the proceeds going to local charities. Sunday’s is Nathan Adelson Hospice. Go to industrialvegas.com for info.

Ruggiero at South Point

A 23-year-old with an old soul and classic talent, Chris Ruggiero highlights “Summer in the Sixties” at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at South Point Showroom. Ruggiero sings alongside Dennis Tufano, original vocalist of The Buckinghams; and Bobby Miranda, original front man for The Happenings.

Ruggiero, a Vegas frequenter, has been refining his vocals and stage presentation with Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers and Clint Holmes. Good company. Ruggiero is a talented showman, working on his second PBS special. His latest album, “I Am Chris Ruggiero,” is worth a spin.

Cool Hang Alert

The Coral Lounge at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is open. Wicked-gifted singer and column fave Tymara Walker, a backing singer for Chaka Khan, premieres there from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday. The lounge is the tavern hang outside the Mayfair’s main club space. No cover. Drop on in.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.