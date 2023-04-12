Actors’ union takes action at Strip production

During Wednesday’s performance of “Six,” Actors’ Equity Association reps plan to distribute flyers warning of a possible strike.

Gabriela Carrillo of the Aragon cast of "Six" is shown on its North American tour. The production centered on the six wives of Henry VIII opens Thursday, March 23 at Palazzo Theater. (Joan Marcus)

A Strip production that opened less than a month ago is suddenly enmeshed in a union dispute.

“Six: The Musical” at Palazzo Theatre is that show. During Wednesday’s performance, Actors’ Equity Association reps plan to distribute flyers warning of a possible strike by Broadway touring shows.

A freewheeling musical centered on the six wives of Henry VIII, “Six” is is technically a Broadway touring production. The eagerly anticipated show opened a seven-week engagement at Palazzo on March 23. According to an Actors’ Equity news release to be made public Wednesday morning, the leaflet distribution is to take place from 7 p.m. until the show’s 8:30 start time.

“We are so hardwired to make sure the show goes on. Nobody goes into theater or goes onto a national tour so that they don’t do their show,” Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle told the Philadelphia Inquirer last week. “This is not frivolous. This is long overdue.

Requests for comment from “Six” representatives, and Venetian/Palazzo officials, have been unsuccessful. A Broadway League communications rep e-mailed with, “The League has no comment at this time.”

“Six” stands alone as an Equity, Broadway touring show playing Las Vegas, and would join touring shows across the country on strike — if it comes to that. The long-running comedy “Menopause The Musical” at Harrah’s is the only other Actors’ Equity show in Las Vegas, but not affected by the touring negotiations as it is a residency show. “Menopause” is under contract until November 2025.

Actors and stage managers on touring Broadway productions have been working without a new contract since Feb. 5. The last contract was negotiated in 2019. Actors’ Equity reps say there have been 17 negotiating sessions, still with no agreement in place.

On April 3, Actors’ Equity, which represents more than 50,000 entertainment professionals, issued a strike threat to the Broadway League, which represents entertainment industry producers, touring venues, presenters and general managers.

The union is seeking a bump in members’ per diem pay to offset rising food and housing costs on the road, along with wage increases. The union is also seeking expanded health-care coverage for touring professionals.

Broadway League, representing theaters in which touring shows are staged, argues that such expenditures would increase production costs at performances across the country.

Last week, Actors’ Equity representatives, led by Shindle, also handed out leaflets at Miller Theater in Philadelphia, where “Six” and “Into The Woods” have been performed. Shindle herself is a performer, having appeared in the touring version of “Fun Home” at the Smith Center in 2017 (and, in a version of “Cabaret” at MGM Grand in 2000). She is also the 1998 Miss America winner.

The union is planning similar leaflet events in Chicago and Los Angeles, where “Chicago” and “1776” are on tour.

Smith Center is typically Las Vegas’ home for touring shows, with its annual Broadway Las Vegas series, but doesn’t present another such production until “Tina,” the Tina Turner musical, opens June 6.

The union development surfaces just as “Six” has just cut its late show Saturdays. That’s characteristically a sign a show needs to boost ticket sales. Whether Wednesday’s pre-show helps generate business for this Broadway gem remains to be seen.

