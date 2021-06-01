Adam Lambert to headline The Venetian Theatre in October

Adam Lambert has most recently joined Queen onstage in Vegas. His October dates are solo.

Adam Lambert performs with Queen at Park MGM theater in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Queen + Adam Lambert will perform 10 shows at Park Theater through September 22. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Adam Lambert, left, and Queen guitarist Brian May perform on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The last time we saw Adam Lambert, he was riding a bicycle onstage while singing all about riding a bicycle.

That was the Queen + Adam Lambert ride at Park Theater at Park MGM in 2018. Lambert is back, sans Queen, at The Venetian Theatre Oct. 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30. All shows are at 8 p.m. Tickets ranging from $39.95-$299.95 are on sale beginning 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or any box office at The Venetian.

Lambert’s shows fall between ZZ Top (Oct. 8-16) and Earth Wind & Fire (Nov. 10-20) at The Venetian Theatre, the 1,800-seat venue suddenly filling with headliners.

Lambert has historically delivered entertaining, theatrical performances in his solo appearances in Vegas. His April 1,2016 booking at the old Foundry at the old SLS Las Vegas (now Sahara Las Vegas) was packed, and it was a party.

