Adele calls out to Celine, ‘We need to sing our hearts out’

Adele witnessed Celine Dion perform in the Colosseum, recalling, “It was one of the best shows I ever saw.”

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Some 3½ years after she left, Celine Dion’s influence is still felt at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The venue’s current resident headliner, Adele, reminded of Dion’s impact while calling out a message of support Friday night.

. @Adele showed her support to @celinedion last night on her #WeekendsWithAdele show. The whole world is looking after you Celine. ❤️pic.twitter.com/51Gzuz5ZiW — Celine Dion Stats (@celinedata_) December 10, 2022

“On less of a light note, this week, there was some devastating news about Celine Dion’s ongoing health problems, which is absolutely devastating,” Adele said as she sat at the piano. “I saw her in this room — this room was built for Celine. I’m want to wish her a speedy recovery.”

Adele said of the seeing Dion play the Colosseum, “It was one of the best shows I ever saw. We need to sing our hearts out extra loud for her tonight, so she can hear us, wherever she is.”

It was Adele’s first performance since Dion announced Wednesday she was suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome, canceling and postponing several tour dates in 2023. She has yet to schedule any shows at Resorts World Theatre, where she was originally due to premiere in November 2021.

Adele’s onstage tribute recalled New Year’s Eve 2015, when Dion unexpectedly covered Adele’s “Hello” at the Colosseum.

“Tonight, I would like Adele to be part of our New Year’s Eve,” Dion said that night. “So don’t panic, she’s not in the building.” She then said her mic was cutting out, using it as a cell phone. “Adele? Hello? Hello? Just for fun, OK?” Then she sang Adele’s hit, flawlessly.

