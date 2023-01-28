Adele dispels Grammy rumors at Colosseum show

Adele told a roaring Caesars Palace crowd Friday, “Whoever started that rumor is ridiculous, because I am going to the Grammys.”

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele set the record straight at the Colosseum on Friday night.

“Who said I’m not going to the Grammys?” Adele said as the sold-out crowd roared. “Whoever started that rumor is ridiculous, because I am going to the Grammys. That’s disrespectful to other artists and the Grammys.”

Video of the superstars comments were posted Friday night on social media.

.@Adele denying the rumors that she wouldn’t attend the #GRAMMYs next week despite being nominated for 7 categories. pic.twitter.com/45OZLZ6jfr — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) January 28, 2023

Speculation had seeped out of social media fan accounts that Adele planned sit out this year’s event, scheduled for Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena. This year’s event follows the 2022 show, which was moved to MGM Grand Garden after a COVID-19 surge in L.A.

.@Adele denying the rumors that she wouldn’t attend the #GRAMMYs next week despite being nominated for 7 categories. pic.twitter.com/45OZLZ6jfr — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) January 28, 2023

Among Adele’s nominations are Record of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Album of the Year (“30”), Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Easy on Me”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“30”), Best Music Video (“Easy on Me”) and Best Music Film (“Adele One Night Only”).

The Caesars Palace headliner most recently attended the Grammys in 2017, when she won the Album of the Year for “25,” and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Hello.”

.@Adele denying the rumors that she wouldn’t attend the #GRAMMYs next week despite being nominated for 7 categories. pic.twitter.com/45OZLZ6jfr — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) January 28, 2023

The vocalist also shook up the place by singing “Someone Like You” in its original key, A Major, for the first time in 12 years. She said as much after the song, which she dedicated to an man in the audience holding up his phone with a photo of his wife who had recently passed away.

“I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry for your loss, I didn’t realize what you were showing me until I was over there,” Adele said, in tears, after the song. “It’s so beautiful, but it can be really emotional.”

XXX

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.