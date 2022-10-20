Adele had ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ balcony walk in Caesars plans

Adele’s original run-of-show gives hints to what we might see at Caesars in November.

FILE - Adele poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Those familiar with Adele’s plans for Las Vegas report she is expected to announce soon she will headline at the Colosseum between November and December of this year. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

It’s T-minus four weeks for “Skyfall” at Caesars Palace.

We speak of “Weekends With Adele,” which is a month out from its (second) announced opening date at the Colosseum. That hot date is Nov. 18, with shows running weekends through March 25.

Adele has not yet rehearsed in the theater for this production. But there is plenty of time for that. The show is reportedly being built. Musicians are being recruited to fill a 30-piece orchestra. We are not confident of a big choir in the new “Weekends.” We had counted 100 Vegas singers on the original roster, for 60 spots, for what turned out to be an all-male choir (for a James Bond vibe during “Skyfall”).

That concept has been ditched, along with the “baggy ol’ lake,” as Adele herself termed it, that would have remained on stage through the entire show. We have to agree with the star on this point, which was, “What’s the point?” Maybe they could have offered jet ski opportunities with the VIP packages.

All that aside, we have something of a blueprint for what “Weekends With Adele” will look like. We’re drawing from the original run-of-show from her Jan. 20 opening. Of course, Adele is not using the same run-of-show for a production she effectively canceled. But some of what was planned could transfer to the new show:

— A spin of a “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine onstage, with an audience member (or, multiple guests). This would be to cover costume and set changes during the performance.

— A walk up the stairs on stage to the balcony, to move guests to better seats. This could be a lucrative upgrade, given that Adele’s front-orchestra seats are running about $4,000 apiece for opening night on the secondary market.

— Two songs, “All I Ask” and “Oh My God” performed on an auxiliary platform in the audience. Keith Urban has shown the entertainment value of performing on such a platform, showing off his guitar chops and also tattoos.

— Botanical trappings on the stage. Specifically, trees. And who among us does not like a little forestry?

There was an indoor-outdoor scene being established. We would have taken that, in January. We also would have been good with, “You, a piano and a light bulb,” as talk-show host Gordon Norton suggested in February.

But Adele runs on her own wattage. We’ll see what she brings when she flips the switch.

An insider tells us …

Aid For Aids of Nevada (AFAN) is moving Saturday night’s 36th annual Black & White Party indoors, to The Theater at Virgin. It had been scheduled for The Event Lawn. Organizers are concerned weather will chase the show inside anyway. We had an incident several years ago when the B&W party was set at the pool deck and weather showed up to chase it into The Joint, on the morning of the event.

Penn & Teller have long served as AFAN’s principal celeb supporters. Teller will not be able to attend this year, as he recovers from quadruple-bypass surgery. Penn Jillette is flying back to town that morning after a book tour (he was to appear on NBC’s “Today” on Thursday morning). In sports, his participation is listed as a “game-time decision.”

The VIP reception runs 8-9 p.m. with GA admission after. Go to afanlv.org for tickets and info. Kameron Michaels from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Skye Dee Miles and her cast of “Midnight Skye” at the Palms, cast member from Piranha Nightclub, the cast of “Faaabulous! The Show” at Notoriety Live, “Stars-N-Stilettos” starring Kenneth Blake; The Chippendales at the Rio; the casts of “Wow — The Vegas Spectacular,” “Rouge” and “iLuminate” at The Strat; singers Chadwick Johnson and Chase Brown; and music artists Kyle Khou and Nicky Saturn are all set to perform. This year’s “Right to Wear Red” honorees are Larry Edwards (forever Hot Chocolate); and Miss Nevada USA 21 Kataluna Enriquez.

Headed up by Executive Director Antioco Carrillo, AFAN provides assistance to those in Southern Nevada living, with or affected by, HIV/AIDS.

Cheapshot’s breaking

Cheapshot and its related entertainment offerings on Fremont East are taking a planned pause. Founder Amy Saunders announced those plans Wednesday on social media. The venue’s last show of the year is Nov. 26, to reopen in spring ‘23.

We are not big fans of long darks. But we are huge fans of Saunders and these wildly gifted, passionate performers. We’ll see you before, and sometime after, Thanksgiving.

Perry’s ‘Play’ out

Katy Perry is wrapping “Play” at The Theatre at Resorts World on Friday and Saturday. We expect her to be back, with something of an updated show, second half of next year. Maybe a tour tucked in that timeline. But we feel Perry is not finished on the Strip, by a long shot.

The headliner is still expanding her artistic horizons and seeking new talent. She tells Rolling Stone she is fired up about an emerging singer/songwriter.

“There’s a girl, her name is Cyn, that I’ve been mentoring for a few years, that has this amazing song called ‘House With a View,’ ” Perry said. “Cyn is putting together her debut record, and it’s the best record I have heard from anyone since Dua Lipa’s first record. I remember even championing Dua because I was like, ‘Oh, this girl is going to be the next big girl pop star. She’s the it girl, and she’s coming.”

Perry was far ahead of the field on Dual Lipa.

“I remember going in to watch her play at the Hollywood Palladium,” Perry recalled “It’s so funny, I left work early. It was the first season of me doing ‘American Idol.’ I was like,’I really need to get out of here by 7 p.m. because I’m going to see this new artist Dua Lipa play at the Palladium.’ And my co-judge Luke Bryan was like, “Who’s that?” I was like, “Don’t worry, you’ll know her name.” Come to think of it, that name would be also be a cool Vegas residency.

Cool Hang Alert

Veteran vocalist Derek Lowery and The M.O.B. Band plays Gatsby’s Supper Cub inside Gambit Henderson at 6 p.m. Thursday. Expect some soul, R&B, jazz and gospel (and special guests) in Lowery’s birthday show. Gatsby’s is a super-cool and largely undiscovered scene. Tickets and info are at t promoter AEGroup’s website, AEGroupLV.com. Our friends at UNLV’s 91.5-FM are co-sponsors. All for the good of live music.

