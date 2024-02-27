Adele hits pause for 10 shows: ‘Sadly I have to take a beat’

The pop superstar is calling off an entire month of shows at Caesars Palace.

Pop superstar Adele talked of taking vocal rest during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Adele is calling out, for the first time in her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Citing vocal concerns, the Strip headliner has knocked out all shows in March. That’s 10 shows total, beginning Friday and Saturday.

From Adele on social media: “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg, and all the way through my beak. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full healed before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

There has been no annoucement of makeup dates. Prior to the annoucement, Adele had not missed a show at Caesars, and has sold out all 80 of her performances over 40 weeks at the Colosseum. She of course wiped out her entire first residency series in January 2021, citing production delays and illness during COVID-19.

The superstar headliner talked of taking vocal rest during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during Saturday’s show, “I can’t hit my head notes properly. I didn’t sleep very well, and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show, I am going on voice rest.”

In Saturday’s performance, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer cracked that her vocal quality was similar to the villainous sea witch from “The Little Mermaid,” saying, “And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight.”

Adele’s sold-out residency is scheduled to end June 14-15. She is then booked for 10 shows at Munich Messe in Germany. The arena is unlike the 4,300 seat Colosseum, with seated grandstands and standing areas and a capacity 80,000.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.