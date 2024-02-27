Adele: ‘I am going on voice rest’

The pop superstar has not missed any of her “Weekends With Adele” shows and still remains on schedule for Friday and Saturday night.

Pop superstar Adele talked of taking vocal rest during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend. (Raven B. Varona)

Adele is on fire.

Specifically, her chest is on fire. This is because of vocal concerns. The superstar headliner talked of taking vocal rest during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend.

The 35-year-old singer allowed during Saturday’s show, “I can’t hit my head notes properly. I didn’t sleep very well, and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show, I am going on voice rest.”

But “Weekends With Adele” still remains on schedule for Friday and Saturday night, according to Ticketmaster.

Officials from Live Nation Las Vegas, which is the Colosseum’s exclusive booking partner, have not returned requests to confirm whether the show will be onstage this weekend. Adele has not missed a show at Caesars, and has sold out all 80 of her performances over 40 weeks at the Colosseum.

In Saturday’s performance, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer cracked that her vocal quality was similar to the villainous sea witch from “The Little Mermaid,” saying, “And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight.”

Adele’s sold-out residency is scheduled to end June 14-15. She is then booked for 10 shows at Munich Messe in Germany. The arena is unlike the 4,300 seat Colosseum, with seated grandstands and standing areas and a capacity 80,000.

