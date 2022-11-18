Adele: ‘I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous’ entering premiere

Adele posted from the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, saying she’s never been so nervous about a show.

Adele’s fans are certainly feeling it. So is she.

“Weekends With Adele” finally opens this weekend. The superstar posted her feelings on social media Thursday. Customarily, she was transparent for her worldwide following.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” Adele posted. “I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in ‘Mars Attacks’ and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.”

She went on, “Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe its because its opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But its safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

That is all encouraging, as we are inching toward the production’s long-awaited premiere. Friday. The show is keeping its Covid-19 vaccination requirement (14 days past final vaccination shot). This is the only live performance in the city still adhering to this provision, at least that I can find.

The oft-discussed, high prices on the secondary ticket market for “Weekends” have dropped as the opening has approached.

LasVegasTickets.com shows $993 for tickets in the balcony, $1,298 for front-orchestra seats for opening night. StubHub has dropped to $450 for seats in the balcony, and also two exceeding $10,000 in front-orchestra. Those prices were upwards of $40,000 over the summer.

Adele is not offering any meet-and-greet packages in her Vegas production. She’s protecting her general health, and also her invaluable voice, spending about $475,000 on a system of air purification and dehumidifier units in her dressing room and onstage.

Celine Dion also had a system set up during her residencies at the Colosseum. She ordered up a series of misters at the front of the stage, among other voice-saving devices. For Adele, it all starts with the vocal instrument.

