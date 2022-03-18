Adele isn’t on the Strip, but she’s on TV this weekend

Adele’s concert special was taped in September, so don’trevelations about her idling residency at the Colosseum.

News-break: Adele fans in Las Vegas will have a chance to see her perform a concert this weekend.

On television.

“An Audience with Adele” is being broadcast at 9 p.m. on NBC. The special originally aired Sept. 21 on Britain’s ITV, arriving two days after the release of her latest album, “30.”

The special was filmed for Adele’s celebrity friends at the legendary London Palladium. The show will stream on the Peacock app beginning Monday. Over two hours, Adele performs “Someone Like You,” Rolling in The Deep,” and “Hello,” among other hits, along with “Easy on Me” from the new album.

Adele has not spoken publicly about her plans to restart her Las Vegas show since her interview with BBC talk-show host Graham Norton five weeks ago. “The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time,” she said at the time. “It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year.”

The superstar added that the timeline is tightening, as she and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, are planning to have a baby in 2023. The Colosseum schedule remains open from Chris Rock’s performance on July 3 through Rod Stewart’s return on Sept. 23. That’s easily enough territory to satisfy the 24 dropped dates for “Weekends With Adele.”

Fans still holding Adele tickets can feel optimistic that Caesars Entertainment and production partner Live Nation have not filled those dates. Ticketmaster is issuing refunds until new dates are announced, and several secondary-market platforms (among them LasVegasTickets.com, SeatGeek and Stubhub).

However, the disquieting quiet has continued from Adele and her production partners. The most recent collective comment as Caesars Palace’s post on has not made any public comment about the show since its statement on Jan. 20. The post came a day after Adele’s announcement she was postponing the entire series because of COVID-related operational delays.

One report this month from the U.K. was the headliner was in talks to move the show to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Don’t count on it. There is no indication that information is anything but speculation (though Usher’s production was being moved to Zappos before he turned to Dolby Live at Park MGM).

In February, Adele told Norton her team had been “working our a—-s off” to get the show back in order. But that work isn’t evident at Caesars Palace. Word out of the hotel is there have been no effort to return any of the production’s technical equipment, set pieces or the sound system that had been shipped out beginning the weekend that “Weekends” was halted.

Specifically, the theatrical staircase, ceiling tracks, band riser for 20 musicians, video screen installed in front of the original video screen, and the rain curtain that filled the famed blackened pond for “Skyfall” are all long gone. Musicians and singers in the vaunted 60-member Adele choir don’t know what is the show’s future, either.

We do know that Adele’s weekend adventure will have to be reassembled on a massive scale to perform at the Colosseum. We also know what the superstar has promised, and she has the resources to resuscitate this project. And we still have a ticket to opening night, and the DVR set for Sunday.

Glusman at 40

Esteemed Las Vegas hospitality legend Freddie Glusman celebrated the 40th anniversary of Piero’s Italian Restaurant on Monday night. Amid the revelry, the 85-year-old restaurateur said, “I’m not funny, I’m just the owner of Piero’s. I’ve done a hell of a job I do a good job … Thanks for coming. Now enjoy yourselves.

Freddie’s son and restaurant GM Evan Glusman, Nevada resort visionary and Marnell Corrao Associates founder Anthony Marnell II, veteran resort exec Tim Poster, and Golden Globe recipient (she is quick to mention) and Piero’s headliner Pia Zadora gave speeches honoring Glusman.

We learned that Marnell is appreciably mirthsome with an open mic, “It was very kind of Freddie and his staff to throw this party for me tonight. I’m completely overwhelmed by it.”

Poster barely started when Glusman brought up the fact that Poster and Glusman’s stepson, Charlie Skinner, were once 86’d from a Strip casino for underage gambling. As Glusman told the crowd, “Circus Circus! They were gambling! Him and Charlie! They were 17 years old!” Poster said, “Freddie had to bail me out!”

Zadora reminded everyone of her Golden Globe for Newcomer of the Year for “Butterfly,” also 40 years ago. “Go figure, the Golden Globes are gone and I’m still here.”

Zadora told the crowd she is finally returning her “Pia’s Place” show to the Piero’s lounge at 8:30 p.m. April 23. Zadora holds forth for five weeks. Vegas entertainment legend Sonny Charles, back from some health issues, is back in action, too. Bandleader and keyboardist Joey Singer, bassist Bob Sachs, and drummers Jakubu Griffin (first two weeks) and Jess Gopen furnish the music. So get there, even if you pair the night with a run at Circus Circus.

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of Charles, he’s headlining dinner shows at 8:30 p.m. Mondays at Bootlegger Bistro. Just started last week. We have a dual Cool Hang opportunity with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns at the Copa Room, then a couple of somersaults to the restaurant for dinner and Charles. Brothers and sisters, it does not get any more Vegas than that.

